ETF calls on the EU Commission to adopt structural measures for the resilience of the European transport sector

On Friday, the European Transport Workers' Federation
(ETF) sent an open letter to the President of the
European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in which the trade union
complains that the European transport system is not prepared
to deal with crises and that workers in the sector pay the price
price. This - ETF underlined - is the result of
years of deliberate political choices that have triggered a
intra-EU competition based on cost-cutting, by exposing -
rather than protecting - European operators at a
unfair international competition, leading to a
and creating dependency on third countries for the transport of
passengers and cargo instead of prioritizing the
resilience, public investment and jobs
quality.
In the letter, the trade union organisation highlighted that the EU
failed to develop the tools needed to
protect its transport system and its workers in
times of crisis, with short-term measures such as subsidies,
tax breaks and emergency support that are
repeatedly used to contain immediate damage, measures
which, while necessary, nevertheless do not address the problems of
background.
ETF has therefore urged the European Commission to act
on three priorities that the European Union of Employers
transport workers considers non-negotiable: adopt frameworks
binding and cross-sectoral crisis management and
security of all transport sectors, including a strong
component linked to workers; ensure that crises do not occur
managed through downward pressure on jobs, wages and
working conditions; develop, in consultation with the parties
robust transport strategies that
guarantee all the elements necessary to have
resilient EU transport.
In addition, in order to start this process, ETF has invited the
European Commission to convene a round table of
to develop a structural resilience strategy
focused on long-term systemic change, an initiative that
- specified the union - must not be translated into a mere
symbolic exercise. Referring to the consequences of the conflict with
Iran and the escalation of the war in the Arabian Gulf, ETF has
warned that this is not an isolated crisis, so
as were those that preceded it, and that
rather, we are faced with a series of predictable shocks for the
Europe is not yet sufficiently prepared.