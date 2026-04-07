China and Russia veto Bahrain's resolution for freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, the United Nations Security Council has not
adopted the resolution tabled by Bahrain calling for the
safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Strait of
Hormuz, with the promotion of coordinated defensive efforts, including the
escort of merchant ships. China and Russia, in fact, have
vetoed the document, which was instead approved by
Bahrain, Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, Liberia, Panama,
United Kingdom, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and the United States
of America. Pakistan and Colombia abstained.