Shipping is blocked in Hormuz waiting for something to happen

'The situation in the waters of the Gulf and in the region of the
Strait of Hormuz changes from hour to hour." He underlines this in a
Today's note Intercargo, the international association that
represents the dry bulk shipping industry.
However, if by region Intercargo means, as it seems, that
The situation in the Arabian Gulf and in Hormuz was not
appears to change from hour to hour at all since ship traffic
In the region it is always at a standstill. This, despite the fact that they are
attacks on ships in the area have ceased, with the last
Incident reported in the region dating back to Tuesday
just before the announcement of a temporary truce of two
weeks of the conflict between the United States and Iran.
Intercargo specifies that it has kept its members
Keep up to date with the latest developments, including the results of the latest
meetings of the offices of the navies, while by the members
Expressions of concern about uncertainty have been received
of the situation and the safety of crews and ships.
Fears that, it is presumed, Intercargo will not have been able to
answer with certain information nor, meanwhile, with
reassurances, given that the association itself announces that it has
advised members to consult the websites of the Joint
Maritime Information Center, of the Maritime Security Center Indian
Ocean and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations for alerts and
other timely information. Alerts and timely information that,
However, these military operations centers do not provide
from the announcement of the truce.
Uncertainty therefore reigns supreme, effectively preventing
shipping companies to make decisions based on reliable data or
and thus making it impossible to evacuate ships and
crews still stranded in the region. What, on the other hand, seems to be
What is certain is that the uncertainty of a situation that has gotten out of hand
to the protagonists of the crisis, who seem to have no clear objectives
and solutions, risks making a situation of
instability that is blocking a fifth of the need
global energy sources, with serious repercussions on economies which, from
temporary, risk becoming chronic. The real question is:
how much time will elapse between the hoped-for evacuation of ships and
crews from the region and their subsequent return to the area of the
Arabian Gulf and Hormuz?