The US announces the blockade of Iranian ports, while the crisis in the Red Sea is reignited

If after the failure of this weekend's negotiations between
US and Iran for a truce: the epicenter of the war crisis is
become the area of the Strait of Hormuz, where no
attacks on ships since last April 7,
the Bab el-Mandeb Strait region, where by the end of 2023
and by the end of 2024 the Yemeni armed group of the Houthis had
carried out dozens of attacks on ships in transit. The British
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has announced,
in fact, that yesterday a ship located 54 nautical miles southwest
of Hodeyda was approached by a small boat with
about 10-12 people on board, including 4-5 who were carrying weapons
automatic. The crew of the boat asked the captain
to stop the ship and, when it refused, he tried to support the
ship to board it. The commander then launched a rocket of
signal and the boat moved away heading towards
to the south-east.
If this incident can be interpreted as
an action by the Houthis, who are supported by Iran, in response to the
failure of the negotiations in Pakistan, the situation in Pakistan
region of the Strait of Hormuz seems destined to live for hours to come
of uncertainty in view of today's ultimatum proclaimed by the
US President Donald Trump, who announced the blocking of
all Iranian ports. U.S. Central Command (Centcom) has
press release that, starting from 16.00 today Italian time, will begin
to implement the blocking of all traffic in and out of the
Iranian ports.
The US command specified that the blockade will be
applied to the ships of all nations entering or leaving
from Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all ports
Iranian countries over the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, while it will not be
hindered the navigation of ships that will transit the Strait
of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.