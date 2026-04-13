Global Ports Holding will operate the cruise terminal at the Port of Acapulco
The construction of a new quay is planned
Acapulco
April 13, 2026
The London-based terminal operator Global Ports Holding
(GPH) has signed a
24-year concession contract for the management of the
Cruise terminal at Pier 1 of the Mexican Port. The project will be
implemented in some phases involving the modernization and
expansion of the current cruise terminal, the construction of a
new quay of 350 linear meters, to be completed by the first
quarter of 2027, to accommodate new cruise ships
generation and development of public and commercial areas.
The area covered by the concession is 17,199 meters
Paintings. GPH is expected to take over the management of the
terminal by the middle of this year.
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