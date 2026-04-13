The ownership of the MSC group has passed from the founder Gianluigi Aponte to his children Diego and Alexa

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) shipping group has
The transfer of ownership was made official today
of the company, which took place in the last quarter of 2025, from its
founder, commander Gianluigi Aponte, his sons Diego,
president of the group, and Alexa Aponte, financial director of the
group. "I am - commented Gianluigi Aponte, that he will maintain
the position of executive chairman of the company - unbelievably
proud of this historic moment. The transfer of ownership
to my children is not only a recognition of their
dedication and their successes, but also the continuation of the
centuries-old maritime tradition of our family. With Diego and
Alexa at the helm, I'm sure our group will continue to
thrive and honour the legacy of innovation, resilience and
unwavering commitment to the sea that has distinguished us".
Founded by Gianluigi Aponte in 1970, the Mediterranean group
Shipping Company has a fleet of about a thousand ships employed both in the
container transport sector, in which it is a world leader,
and in the cruise segment, through MSC
Cruises and Expora Journeys. In addition to being active in other
maritime transport sectors, including ferries with
GNV and SNAV companies, the group also operates in the
port terminals through Terminal Investment Limited (TiL),
logistics and air transport.