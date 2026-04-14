The Port of Singapore recorded a new record for goods handled in the first quarter of the year

Last month, cargo traffic in the port of Singapore
marked a slight growth of +0.7% on March 2025 being
amounted to 52.7 million tonnes, of which 32.8 million were goods
containerized vehicles (+5.7%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 3,897,280 TEUs (+4.3%), 3.0 million tons
of conventional goods (+13.3%), 13.6 million tonnes of
hydrocarbons (-14.7%) and 3.3 million tonnes of other bulk cargo
(+22,0%).
In the first quarter of 2026, total traffic was
155.9 million tonnes, a volume that represents a
increase of +5.3% over the same period last year and the
New record for this quarter. Record for the first quarter
of the year which is also such for containerized goods alone
amounted to 92.4 million tonnes (+5.0%) with a
container handling of 11,210,730 TEUs (+6.3%). Declining
hydrocarbons with 44.1 million tonnes (-2.1%), while both
conventional goods and other bulk cargo registered new
Absolute records with volumes of 4.2 million respectively
(+25.0%) and 10.2 million tons (+33.4%).
In the first quarter of this year, the supply of
ship fuels in the port of Singapore have marked a new
historical record having been equal to almost 14.7 million tons
(+12.0%), mainly including 7.2 million tonnes of fuel
LSFO low sulphur (+5.6%), 5.9 million tonnes of
marine fuel oil (+21.0%) and over 1.1 million tonnes of
LSMGO marine diesel with low sulphur content (+25.1%).