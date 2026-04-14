The conflict in Iran is resulting in the largest blockade in the oil market in history
The International Energy Agency expects oil demand to fall by 80,000 barrels per day this year due to the conflict
Parigi
April 14, 2026
The conflict in Iran is determining the largest
Blockage in the oil market of history. This is highlighted by the latest
Oil Market Report published today by International International Olive Oil
Energy Agency (IEA) which predicts a contraction in the
oil demand of 80,000 barrels per day due to the
conflict and a decrease of 1.5 million barrels per day in the
second quarter of 2026 alone, which - the report highlights - is
the most marked since Covid-19 drastically reduced
fuel consumption.
The document specifies that, initially, the most
significant use of oil were recorded in the Middle East
and Asia-Pacific region, and concerned
mainly naphtha, LPG and jet fuel. However, the
contraction in demand will extend due to the
persistence of product scarcity and high prices.
In March 2026, global oil supply plummeted by
10.1 million barrels per day at 97 mb/d. The
OPEC+ production decreased by 9.4 mb/d on a
monthly, reaching 42.4 mb/d, while the offer of the countries
OPEC+ fell by 770,000 barrels per day to 54.7
mb/d, with lower Qatari production being
offset by increases in Brazil and the United States.
The report explains that global crude oil processing
continues to be affected by disruptions in the supply of
raw materials and the damage to the infrastructure they put under
pressure global markets for petroleum products. In April, the
refineries in the Middle East and Asia, already limited
in the supply of raw materials, have reduced the
processing of about six MB/d, bringing it to 77.2 MB/d. Currently
Global crude oil processing is expected to decline in
average of 1 MB/d in 2026, standing at 82.9 MB/d.
Stocks
global oil prices fell by 85 million barrels in March,
with reserves outside the Persian Gulf falling by as much as
205 million barrels (-6.6 million barrels per day) due to the
blocking flows through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time
time, with limited outlets after the effective closure of the Strait,
the stocks of crude oil and petroleum products on ships in
The Middle East has increased by 100 million barrels and the stocks of
Onshore crude oil in the region grew by 20 million
barrels. The report notes that, in the meantime, China has added 40
million barrels of crude oil to its own stocks.
In addition, the document points out that in March 2026, the prices of the
recorded the largest monthly increase ever, with
Benchmark spot oil prices and their spreads
which have skyrocketed, outpacing the performance of the markets
futures, while refineries scrambled to replace cargoes
from the Middle East. The document specifies that
at the time of publication of the report, the Dated Brent was
traded at around $130 per barrel, or $60 per barrel
more than pre-conflict levels.
IEA report finds that the recovery of transport
across the Strait of Hormuz remains the most
to ease the pressure on energy supplies,
on prices and the global economy. At the beginning of April, the
maritime expeditions across the Strait remained strongly
with cargoes of crude oil, natural gas and refined products
equal to an average of about 3.8 million barrels per day compared to
to over 20 million barrels per day in February, before the
crisis. At the same time, exports through alternative routes -
in particular from the west coast of Saudi Arabia and
Fujairah, on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, as well as
through the ITP pipeline connecting Iraq to Ceyhan, Turkey -
had increased to 7.2 million barrels per day compared to less than
four million barrels a day before the war. In the
overall, the reduction in oil exports exceeds 13
million barrels per day, resulting in a decrease in
and damage to energy infrastructure in the region
which have led to cumulative supply losses
above 360 million barrels in March and 440 million barrels
scheduled for April.
The report explains that both on the consumption side and on the
of production is being drawn on oil stocks to
mitigate the immediate impact of disruptions
supplies. In March, global oil inventories were
decreased by 85 million barrels despite a build-up of inventories
both onshore and offshore in the Middle East and further increases
of stocks in China. The largest decline was recorded for the
oil at sea following the almost total interruption of the
Gulf producers dependent on the Strait of
Hormuz. Crude oil inventories in importing countries in Asia
decreased by 31 million barrels, and further
Declines in April.
The paper notes that where oil stocks are not
If you manage to close the gap, demand has taken a hit.
In particular, Asian petrochemical producers have reduced their
production levels due to the depletion of raw materials.
Households and businesses using LPG have also been
affected, while flight cancellations in the Middle East, in
parts of Asia and Europe have led to a sharp decline
of jet fuel consumption. In addition, an increasing number of
countries have implemented policies to reduce demand, while others
have taken steps to protect consumers from the full impact
of the increase in fuel prices. Overall, it is estimated that
global oil demand contracted by 800,000 in March
barrels per day and which will decrease by 2.3 million barrels per day in April
barrels per day. Currently, global demand for
oil will fall by an average of 80,000 barrels per day in 2014.
2026, compared to expected growth of 730,000 barrels per day
in the IEA report last month.
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