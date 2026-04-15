AD Ports signs an agreement to participate in the development of the Romanian port of Constanta
Last year, freight traffic in the port fell by -12.8%
Abu Dhabi/Costanza
April 15, 2026
The UAE port group AD Ports has signed an agreement
framework with the National Company "Maritime Ports Administration"
SA Constanta, the company that manages the port of Constance,
with the aim of evaluating the possibility of carrying out
investments and pursue development opportunities in the port
Romanian.
Last year, the port of Constance handled 67.6
million tons of goods, with a decrease of -12.8% on 2024 that
was determined by the contraction of volumes in all the
main product categories with the exception of goods
which, with 5.4 million tons, recorded
a growth of +25.2%. Containerized cargo traffic is
amounted to 7.8 million tonnes (-25.7%) and was
Made with a container handling of 831,131 TEUs
(-16,0%). Trades in dry and liquid bulk cargo marked
decreases of -14.3% and -11.1% respectively, falling to 36.9
million and 17.4 million tons.
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