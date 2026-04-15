In the first quarter of 2026, container traffic at the port of Hong Kong fell by -6.1%
In March, the decrease was -5.5%
Hong Kong
April 15, 2026
Last month, the port of Hong Kong handled a traffic
of containers equal to 1.14 million TEUs, with a decrease of
-5.5% on March 2025. In the first three months of 2026, traffic
amounted to 3.17 million TEUs, down by
-6.1% on the same period of last year.
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