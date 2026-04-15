FS Logistix tests the first smart train on the Milan-Catania line
The fleet upgrade has reached 700 digitized railway wagons
Roma
April 15, 2026
FS Logistix, freight transport and logistics company
of the Italian State Railways group, has launched the
in-service testing of advanced features
of the smart train, putting it to the test in real operating conditions
the wireless communication system between the sensors installed in
on board the railway wagons and the driver. The convoy, managed by
by Mercitalia Intermodal in collaboration with Mercitalia Rail, has
Operational testing phase of the commercial relationship started
Milan-Catania Bicocca.
The technology enables real-time monitoring of
fundamental parameters for the safety and efficiency of the
convoy, testing in particular the continuous control
of the braking system, the monitoring of the stability of the
automatic verification of the composition of the train and the
early detection of any derailments.
As part of the digital system implementation plan
WaggonTracker, in the course of 2025 have meanwhile been equipped
An additional 180 wagons with Smart Train technology, bringing the fleet
digitized of Mercitalia Intermodal to about 700 units
overall.
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