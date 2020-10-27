



October 27, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third quarter, COSCO Shipping Ports revenues increased by +6.0%

Net profit was $96.6 million (+17.6%)

In the third quarter of this year, the financial results of the Chinese terminal group COSCO Shipping Ports have returned to Grow. During the period, the company's port terminals container traffic of 27.7 million teu, with an increase of +2.7% on the third quarter of 2019 ( of the 15th October 2020). The revenues generated by the group's business amounted to $270.0 million (+6.0%), while costs amounted to $199.5 million (+6.1%). Operating profit was $53.7 million (+16.0%) and net profit of $96.6 million (+17.6%).

In the first nine months of 2020, COSCO Shipping Ports' revenues amounted to $722.7 million, with a decrease in -6.5% on the period January-September last year. The costs totalled $553.1 million (+0.1%). Operating profit was $177.4 million (+20.1%) and net profit of $268.1 million (+5.5%).









