October 27, 2020
- In the third quarter, COSCO Shipping Ports revenues
increased by +6.0%
- Net profit was $96.6 million
(+17.6%)
- In the third quarter of this year, the financial results of the
Chinese terminal group COSCO Shipping Ports have returned to
Grow. During the period, the company's port terminals
container traffic of 27.7 million teu,
with an increase of +2.7% on the third quarter of 2019
of the 15th
October 2020). The revenues generated by the group's business
amounted to $270.0 million (+6.0%), while costs
amounted to $199.5 million (+6.1%).
Operating profit was $53.7 million (+16.0%)
and net profit of $96.6 million (+17.6%).
- In the first nine months of 2020, COSCO Shipping Ports' revenues
amounted to $722.7 million, with a decrease in
-6.5% on the period January-September last year. The costs
totalled $553.1 million (+0.1%).
Operating profit was $177.4 million
(+20.1%) and net profit of $268.1 million (+5.5%).
