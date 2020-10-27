|
|
|
|
October 27, 2020
|
|
- Confetra and Assiterminal make proposals to support
economically the cruise terminals affected by the crisis
-
- If last year the revenues of these companies
terminals had amounted to 90 million euros, in 2020 they were
expected to be less than five million euros
-
- Confetra and Assiterminal have sent to the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Transport and the members of the Commissions
Transportation and House and Senate Budget a letter to highlight
how the Covid-19 health crisis had a dramatic impact on
impact on the activity of port terminals operating in the
passenger sector, and in particular in the cruise sector, and
to present two proposals for structural measures to support the
Sector.
-
- In the letter, referring to the recent enactment of the Decree
president of the Council of Ministers in which - they recalled -
Article 8 shall contain provisions on cruise ships,
the Italian General Confederation of Transport and Logistics
and the Italian Association of Port & Terminal Operators have
explained that 'while the cabotage market (ferries
employed in national and/or international line traffic) has
seen with the summer season a recovery that has nevertheless generated a
compared to 2019 of less than 30%, the cruise industry is not
in fact starting again and the resurgence of the pandemic is
further reducing the already few bookings: while the
the ferry sector - confetra and assiterminal have pointed out - in the
so-called "August decree" found a measure of
compensation vs. declining revenues, the terminal industry
passengers or maritime stations (from which the
passengers) no consideration has been given. From
our findings - they pointed out - it appears that the
contraction of cruise traffic 2020 vs 2019 will be
more than 90%1 with increased costs (for the few companies
operational measures) due to the security measures taken. You
we would therefore pray - they urged the two organizations - to
take into account that measure to protect a sector
particularly in difficulty, given also the further,
constant difficulty in finding in the
Port System effective interlocutions. The measure of
the next issue, taking into account the additional measures contained in the
yesterday's Dpcm (of 25 October last, ed.),will be able to
certainly find a place for the proposed measure in the
attached document.'
-
- To the letter signed by the President of Confetra, Guido Nicolini,
and the president of Assiterminal, Luca Becce, in fact, the two
organisations, in view of the "November Decree", have
attached a proposal for regulatory measures in favour of
passenger port terminals functional to the cruise market.
In the proposal Confetra and Assiterminal recalled that in 2019
cruise traffic in Italian ports was about
12 million passengers, while 2020 is expected to have a
traffic of only eight hundred and fifty thousand cruise-goers and, moreover, that if last
revenues from passenger terminals operating in the passenger segment
cruises had been equal to 90 million euros, in 2020 they are expected to
revenues of less than five million euros.
-
- In the face of this dramatic scenario Confetra and Assiterminal
have made a first proposal. "In view of the decline in
passenger traffic in Italian ports resulting from the protracted
covid-19 emergency - suggested the two organizations - is
established a fund with an initial budget of 40 million
euro, in favour of the port concessionaires of
Maritime and passenger support services
that have suffered a reduction in revenues of more than 60% in the
between 1 March 2020 and 31 December 2020 compared to
recorded in the same periods of the year 2019. Resources
are distributed by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, subject to
technical report of the Ministry itself, proportionally
to the reduction of turnover, at the request of the concessionaire
interested party who must attach an economic report proving the
the reduction'.
-
- Confetra and Assiterminal have made it clear that this rule
would like to set up 'a fund for maritime stations that
lost passenger traffic between 3 March and 2019
2020 and 31 December 2021.' The fund - they specified -
would have 'purely compensatory effects' and 'the
in order to rebalance the economic and financial plan of the
dealers so that they can resume their activities
in complete safety also favoring investments of a
healthcare inside the terminals.'
-
- A second proposal by Confetra and Assiterminal provides that, "in
consideration of the decline in passenger traffic in Italian ports
as a result of the protracted Covid-19 emergency,
'established a fund with an initial budget of 40
million euros, in favour of the dealers managing
Maritime stations that have suffered a reduction in revenues
more than 60% in the period from 1 March 2020 to 31 March 2020
december 2020 compared to what was recorded in the same periods
of the year 2019. The resources - it is proposed - are distributed by the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, to an extent
proportional to the reduction in typical turnover, at the request of the
interested concessionaire who has to attach an economic relationship
proving that reduction has been made.'
-
- Confetra and Assiterminal have made it clear that with the second
proposed legislation would establish 'a fund for stations
maritime services that lost passenger traffic during the period including
between 1 March 2020 and 31 December 2020 compared to
recorded in the same periods of the year 2019. In view of the fact that
the impact of the pandemic on passenger traffic in ports has
resulted in a decrease in total revenues of more than 95% per
2020 vs 2019 and that, at present, the forecasts for 2021 do not
provide an adequate recovery' - explained the
two organisations - the fund would have "purely
compensatory measures' and 'the aim of rebalancing the
economic and financial plan of the dealers so that they can
resume the related activities in complete safety also
promoting health investments within the
terminals.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail