|
|
|
|
October 28, 2020
|
|
- In the third quarter, freight traffic in ports
decreased by -10.5%
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, the decline was
-10,7%
-
- The decrease in freight traffic moveded by ports
spain, in place for the previous eleven months, continued the
last September having been recorded, with a total of
43.4 million tonnes moveded, a decrease of -6.9% on the
September 2019.
-
- In the third quarter of 2020, total traffic
port ports of the Iberian nation amounted to
129.2 million tonnes, down -10.5% over the period
July-September last year. The various goods were
65.9 million tonnes (-3.3%), of which 49.5 million tonnes were
tons of goods in containers (+0.7%) totaled with a
handling of containers amounting to more than 4.2 million teu
(-4,3%) and 16.4 million tonnes of conventional goods
(-13,8%). In the liquid bulk sector,
41.8 million tonnes (-15.9%) and solid bulk
19.2 million tonnes (-17.3%).
-
- In the third quarter of this year, passenger traffic in the
ports was 416,000 people (-19.7%), of whom
only 791 cruise workers (-99.6%).
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, global freight traffic
382.4 million tonnes, with a contraction of -10.7%
january-september last year. Miscellaneous goods are
amounted to 190.9 million tonnes (-8.0%), of which 140.9 million tonnes
million tonnes of containerised goods (-5.0%) Made
with a container handling of 12.2 million teu
(-8,0%) and 50.0 million tons of conventional goods
(-15,6%). Liquid bulk was 127.9 million tonnes
(-10,2%) and dry ones 56.1 million tonnes (-18.1%).
|
|