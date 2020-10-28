



October 28, 2020

Original news In the third quarter, freight traffic in ports decreased by -10.5%

In the first nine months of 2020, the decline was -10,7%

The decrease in freight traffic moveded by ports spain, in place for the previous eleven months, continued the last September having been recorded, with a total of 43.4 million tonnes moveded, a decrease of -6.9% on the September 2019.

In the third quarter of 2020, total traffic port ports of the Iberian nation amounted to 129.2 million tonnes, down -10.5% over the period July-September last year. The various goods were 65.9 million tonnes (-3.3%), of which 49.5 million tonnes were tons of goods in containers (+0.7%) totaled with a handling of containers amounting to more than 4.2 million teu (-4,3%) and 16.4 million tonnes of conventional goods (-13,8%). In the liquid bulk sector, 41.8 million tonnes (-15.9%) and solid bulk 19.2 million tonnes (-17.3%).

In the third quarter of this year, passenger traffic in the ports was 416,000 people (-19.7%), of whom only 791 cruise workers (-99.6%).

In the first nine months of 2020, global freight traffic 382.4 million tonnes, with a contraction of -10.7% january-september last year. Miscellaneous goods are amounted to 190.9 million tonnes (-8.0%), of which 140.9 million tonnes million tonnes of containerised goods (-5.0%) Made with a container handling of 12.2 million teu (-8,0%) and 50.0 million tons of conventional goods (-15,6%). Liquid bulk was 127.9 million tonnes (-10,2%) and dry ones 56.1 million tonnes (-18.1%).











