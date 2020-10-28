



October 28, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Rail traffic rises sharply in the Interport of Bologna in the third quarter

Truck traffic up +1.5%

Intermodal traffic in the third quarter of this year bologna Interport recorded strong growth in the caused by the significant increase in rail traffic with 1,140 trains and 16,060 railway wagons moveded, in increments +47.9% and +32.7% respectively over the same period of 2019. Truck traffic was 439,041 vehicles (+1.5%), including 221,470 inbound (+3.0%) and 217,931 outbound (0%).

With regard to the economic trend, in the third quarter of 2020 the rail traffic was up by +39.2% on the quarter in terms of 2019 trains and +35.8% in terms of railway wagons, while trucking traffic has growth of +18.4% on the second quarter of 2020.

In the first nine months of this year, the eventful trains were 2,788, with an increase of +20.7% over the corresponding period 2019, 40,660 rail wagons (+7.2%) and trucks 1,241,672 (-5,3%).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail