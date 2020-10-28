|
October 28, 2020
- Rail traffic rises sharply in the Interport of
Bologna in the third quarter
-
- Truck traffic up +1.5%
-
- Intermodal traffic in the third quarter of this year
bologna Interport recorded strong growth in the
caused by the significant increase in rail traffic with 1,140
trains and 16,060 railway wagons moveded, in increments
+47.9% and +32.7% respectively over the same period of 2019.
Truck traffic was 439,041 vehicles (+1.5%),
including 221,470 inbound (+3.0%) and 217,931 outbound (0%).
-
- With regard to the economic trend, in the third quarter of 2020 the
rail traffic was up by +39.2% on the
quarter in terms of 2019 trains and +35.8% in
terms of railway wagons, while trucking traffic has
growth of +18.4% on the second quarter of 2020.
-
- In the first nine months of this year, the eventful trains were
2,788, with an increase of +20.7% over the corresponding period
2019, 40,660 rail wagons (+7.2%) and trucks 1,241,672
(-5,3%).
