



October 28, 2020

Provides for the activation of the Permanent Technical Table

Today, the Director-General of the Customs and Monopoli, Marcello Minenna, and the President of the Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, Pietro Spirito, have signed the memorandum of understanding for the activation of the Technical Table permanent, as an organizational tool aimed at increasing the comparison between the two institutions and foster innovation in the maritime system.

The protocol aims to relaunch the competitiveness of of the port and logistics system of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, consisting of the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia, and to facilitate the work of companies and operators in the sector through process simplifications and the use of technologies as part of a plan to make the and safer movements in ports and to improve synergies between the public and private entities operating there, safeguarding the interests of the State, citizens and Entrepreneurs. The two institutions will operate involving the subjects of the sector and favoring moments of comparison useful to share the paths of change.







