October 28, 2020
- Memorandum of Understanding between Customs and System Authorities
Central Tyrrhenian Sea Port
- Provides for the activation of the Permanent Technical Table
- Today, the Director-General of the Customs and
Monopoli, Marcello Minenna, and the President of the
Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, Pietro Spirito, have
signed the memorandum of understanding for the activation of the Technical Table
permanent, as an organizational tool aimed at increasing
the comparison between the two institutions and foster innovation in the
maritime system.
- The protocol aims to relaunch the competitiveness of
of the port and logistics system of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea,
consisting of the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia, and
to facilitate the work of companies and operators in the sector
through process simplifications and the use of technologies
as part of a plan to make the
and safer movements in ports and to improve
synergies between the public and private entities operating there,
safeguarding the interests of the State, citizens and
Entrepreneurs. The two institutions will operate involving the subjects
of the sector and favoring moments of comparison useful to share the
paths of change.
