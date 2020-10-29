|
|
October 29, 2020
|
|
- Chinese logistics group revenues in third quarter
Sinotrans increased by +24.6%
-
- Net profit was 907.1 million yuan
(+43.5%)
-
- In the third quarter of this year, the logistics group's revenues
Sinotrans grew by +24.6% to 22.6%
billion yuan ($3.4 billion) compared to 18.1 billion yuan
yuan in the same period of 2019. Operating profit is
amounted to 987.9 million yuan (+20.9%) and net profit of 907.1
million yuan (+43.5%).
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, revenues amounted to 62.3
billion yuan, up +11.5% over the period
January-September last year. Operating profit
totalled 2.5 billion (-1.5%) and net profit of 2.2 billion
yuan (-2.6%).