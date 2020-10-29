ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
October 29, 2020

Chinese logistics group revenues in third quarter Sinotrans increased by +24.6%

Net profit was 907.1 million yuan (+43.5%)

In the third quarter of this year, the logistics group's revenues Sinotrans grew by +24.6% to 22.6% billion yuan ($3.4 billion) compared to 18.1 billion yuan yuan in the same period of 2019. Operating profit is amounted to 987.9 million yuan (+20.9%) and net profit of 907.1 million yuan (+43.5%).

In the first nine months of 2020, revenues amounted to 62.3 billion yuan, up +11.5% over the period January-September last year. Operating profit totalled 2.5 billion (-1.5%) and net profit of 2.2 billion yuan (-2.6%).



