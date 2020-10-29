|
|
|
|
October 29, 2020
|
|
- Contship Italia outlines its growth strategies
-
- Capacity is expected to increase by the end of 2024
terminals amounting to more than 1.8 million containers
-
- Contship Italia, the terminal company
66.6% and 33.4% respectively from Germany's Eurokai and Eurogate,
today illustrated its growth strategies for the
four-year period 2021-2024, period at the end of which the company
plans to equip itself with a new handling capacity
containers in its terminal gateways and transhipment equal to
over 1.8 million teu. In addition, the plan is to reach
by the end of 2023 a 50% balance between maritime volumes
continental/intra-EU volumes as part of the provision of services
intermodal transport.
-
- A plan - specified the company - with which a
strong and strategic commitment to Italy, with significant
investments planned for La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), the
main container terminal of the group on the national territory. A
La Spezia - explained Contship Italia - the development project
will start from the Ravano terminal, with the construction of a
new quay 524 meters long equipped with five cranes
capable of operating on 25 rows of containers. With the first
development phase aims to add 300,000 teu to the current
lsct's handling capacity and to increase the share of the
rail transport from the current 32% to 40% of the volumes
Handled.
-
- Contship Italia specified that the short-term objectives
project include improving the ability to
LSCT to welcome next-generation container ships
(ULCC), with a higher tonnage, thanks to the new draft
available on the quayside of the Fornelli Est pier (-15 meters) and the
Molo Fornelli Ovest (-14 meters), whose upgrading works
will be officially completed by the System Authority
port by the end of this year.
-
- In addition, Contship Italia has announced that terminal partners
Container Ravenna (TCR), SAPIR and LSCT, are currently discussing
future investments to further develop the container
terminal of the port of Ravenna.
-
- The strategic plan also includes the next developments in the port
Moroccan tanger med. About 15 years after the agreement was announced
concession for Eurogate Tanger (TC2) - announced Contship
Italy - the new Tanger Alliance terminal (TC3) in Tanger Med 2
will begin its commercial operations next January
deploying eight latest generation dock cranes (24 rows and 54
meters under spreaders) on 800 meters of quay and offering an area of
square equal to 360,000 square meters. Once the phase has been completed
contship Italia recalled that the ability to
terminal handling will be 1.5 million teu.
Through Eurogate, Contship Italia participates in Eurogate Tanger,
which sees the MSC shipowners' group and the terminal company
Terminal Link of the CMA CGM shipowners' group as other partners, and
participates in Tanger Alliance, a consortium that also includes the
shipping company Hapag-Lloyd and the company
terminalist Marsa Maroc.
-
- Contship Italia also specified that they are in the process of
development of new projects in the Mediterranean region.
-
- The plan also provides for the development of services in the
intermodal development, starting with the strengthening of the collaboration between
Sogemar, the logistics-intermodal and customs arm of the group
terminal, and its fellow Eurogate Intermodal to build and
promote European network services.
-
- Cecilia Eckelmann-Battistello, President of the Contship Group
Italy, pointed out that "all these developments will be
carried out jointly with the support of the parent company
Eurokai in Hamburg, which sees Contship Italia as its operator
italy and the Mediterranean area."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail