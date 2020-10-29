



October 29, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Contship Italia outlines its growth strategies

Capacity is expected to increase by the end of 2024 terminals amounting to more than 1.8 million containers

Contship Italia, the terminal company 66.6% and 33.4% respectively from Germany's Eurokai and Eurogate, today illustrated its growth strategies for the four-year period 2021-2024, period at the end of which the company plans to equip itself with a new handling capacity containers in its terminal gateways and transhipment equal to over 1.8 million teu. In addition, the plan is to reach by the end of 2023 a 50% balance between maritime volumes continental/intra-EU volumes as part of the provision of services intermodal transport.

A plan - specified the company - with which a strong and strategic commitment to Italy, with significant investments planned for La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), the main container terminal of the group on the national territory. A La Spezia - explained Contship Italia - the development project will start from the Ravano terminal, with the construction of a new quay 524 meters long equipped with five cranes capable of operating on 25 rows of containers. With the first development phase aims to add 300,000 teu to the current lsct's handling capacity and to increase the share of the rail transport from the current 32% to 40% of the volumes Handled.

Contship Italia specified that the short-term objectives project include improving the ability to LSCT to welcome next-generation container ships (ULCC), with a higher tonnage, thanks to the new draft available on the quayside of the Fornelli Est pier (-15 meters) and the Molo Fornelli Ovest (-14 meters), whose upgrading works will be officially completed by the System Authority port by the end of this year.

In addition, Contship Italia has announced that terminal partners Container Ravenna (TCR), SAPIR and LSCT, are currently discussing future investments to further develop the container terminal of the port of Ravenna.

The strategic plan also includes the next developments in the port Moroccan tanger med. About 15 years after the agreement was announced concession for Eurogate Tanger (TC2) - announced Contship Italy - the new Tanger Alliance terminal (TC3) in Tanger Med 2 will begin its commercial operations next January deploying eight latest generation dock cranes (24 rows and 54 meters under spreaders) on 800 meters of quay and offering an area of square equal to 360,000 square meters. Once the phase has been completed contship Italia recalled that the ability to terminal handling will be 1.5 million teu. Through Eurogate, Contship Italia participates in Eurogate Tanger, which sees the MSC shipowners' group and the terminal company Terminal Link of the CMA CGM shipowners' group as other partners, and participates in Tanger Alliance, a consortium that also includes the shipping company Hapag-Lloyd and the company terminalist Marsa Maroc.

Contship Italia also specified that they are in the process of development of new projects in the Mediterranean region.

The plan also provides for the development of services in the intermodal development, starting with the strengthening of the collaboration between Sogemar, the logistics-intermodal and customs arm of the group terminal, and its fellow Eurogate Intermodal to build and promote European network services.

Cecilia Eckelmann-Battistello, President of the Contship Group Italy, pointed out that "all these developments will be carried out jointly with the support of the parent company Eurokai in Hamburg, which sees Contship Italia as its operator italy and the Mediterranean area."







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail