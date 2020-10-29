|
|
|
|
October 29, 2020
|
|
- In September, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado fell by -20.1% and -27.1% respectively
-
- In the third quarter, declines were -17.5% and
-15,0%
-
- After the easing of the trend of declining freight traffic
moved by the ports of western Liguria that occurred the
last August, in the following month the negative trend was
increased having been recorded, with a total of 4.46
million tonnages moved by the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado Ligure, a decrease of -21.6% on September 2019.
Accentuation that has been caused by a sharp reduction in
volumes of bulk.
-
- In the port of Genoa alone, the decline was 20.1%
3.57 million tonnes of cargo were moveded. In
segment of miscellaneous goods, the total was 2.73 million
tonnes (-4.9%), of which 1.85 million tonnes of goods
containerised (-5.9%) carried out with a handling of
containers equal to 188,000 teu (-6.8%) and 877,000 tons of goods
conventional (-2.7%). In the solid bulk sector, traffic
was 52,000 tons (-36.0%) and that
industrial sector of 93,000 tons. Mineral oils totalled
554,000 tons (-56.7%) and the other liquid bulk 62,000
tons (-3.8%), including 39,000 tons of chemicals
(-24,8%) and 23,000 tons of vegetable oils and wine (+81.0%).
Strongly affected by the effects of the Covid-19 health crisis
passenger traffic, in particular passenger traffic, is also
cruises that recorded only 8,000 cruise passengers (-94.3%), while
ferry passengers were 192,000 (-37.7%).
-
- Last month freight traffic in the port of Savona-Vado
fell by -27.1% to 885,000 tonnes. The
goods amounted to 471,000 tons (-8.2%), of which
319,000 rolling stock (-19.1%), 95,000 containerized cargoes (+96.7%),
34,000 tons of fruit (10.8%), 15,000 tons of
forestry (-11.9%) and 8,000 tons of steels (-40.5%). The volume
of liquid bulk traffic was 341,000
tonnes (-37.8%), of which 308,000 were crude oil (-38.9%),
27,000 refined petroleum products (-19.9%) and 6,000 tons
other liquid loads (-42.3%). The dry bulk was
a total of 73,000 tons (-52.3%), including 25,000
tons of cereals and oilseeds (-25.0%), 22 thousand tons of
coal (-51.0%), 2,000 tons of minerals (-91.3%) and 24,000
tonnes of other solid bulk (-56.5%). In the field of
cruises traffic has reset, while in that of the
regular passenger services was over 21,000 people
(-52,4%).
-
- In the third quarter of 2020, traffic in goods moveded
from the port of Genoa alone amounted to 11.15 million
tonnes, with a decrease of -17.5% over the same period of
last year. Container freight traffic has been
5.48 million tonnes (-9.5%) and that of goods
2.57 million tonnes (-5.6%). The bulk
amounted to 408,000 tons (-29.9%) and the bulk
2.44 million tonnes (-37.8%). In the field of
passengers the cruise passengers were 12 thousand (-97.0%) and passengers
850,000 ferries (-37.0%).
-
- In the period July-September of this year, traffic in the port
of Savona-Vado was 2.94 million tons
(-15.0%), of which 1.34 million tonnes of miscellaneous goods (-3.5%),
1.29 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-21.0%) and 306,000
tonnes of solid bulk (-28.8%). In the passenger sector,
in the absence of cruise traffic (compared to 196,000
cruise passengers in the third quarter of 2019) ferry passengers
were 126,000 (-40.8%).
|
