



October 29, 2020

In the third quarter, declines were -17.5% and -15,0%

After the easing of the trend of declining freight traffic moved by the ports of western Liguria that occurred the last August, in the following month the negative trend was increased having been recorded, with a total of 4.46 million tonnages moved by the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure, a decrease of -21.6% on September 2019. Accentuation that has been caused by a sharp reduction in volumes of bulk.

In the port of Genoa alone, the decline was 20.1% 3.57 million tonnes of cargo were moveded. In segment of miscellaneous goods, the total was 2.73 million tonnes (-4.9%), of which 1.85 million tonnes of goods containerised (-5.9%) carried out with a handling of containers equal to 188,000 teu (-6.8%) and 877,000 tons of goods conventional (-2.7%). In the solid bulk sector, traffic was 52,000 tons (-36.0%) and that industrial sector of 93,000 tons. Mineral oils totalled 554,000 tons (-56.7%) and the other liquid bulk 62,000 tons (-3.8%), including 39,000 tons of chemicals (-24,8%) and 23,000 tons of vegetable oils and wine (+81.0%). Strongly affected by the effects of the Covid-19 health crisis passenger traffic, in particular passenger traffic, is also cruises that recorded only 8,000 cruise passengers (-94.3%), while ferry passengers were 192,000 (-37.7%).

Last month freight traffic in the port of Savona-Vado fell by -27.1% to 885,000 tonnes. The goods amounted to 471,000 tons (-8.2%), of which 319,000 rolling stock (-19.1%), 95,000 containerized cargoes (+96.7%), 34,000 tons of fruit (10.8%), 15,000 tons of forestry (-11.9%) and 8,000 tons of steels (-40.5%). The volume of liquid bulk traffic was 341,000 tonnes (-37.8%), of which 308,000 were crude oil (-38.9%), 27,000 refined petroleum products (-19.9%) and 6,000 tons other liquid loads (-42.3%). The dry bulk was a total of 73,000 tons (-52.3%), including 25,000 tons of cereals and oilseeds (-25.0%), 22 thousand tons of coal (-51.0%), 2,000 tons of minerals (-91.3%) and 24,000 tonnes of other solid bulk (-56.5%). In the field of cruises traffic has reset, while in that of the regular passenger services was over 21,000 people (-52,4%).

In the third quarter of 2020, traffic in goods moveded from the port of Genoa alone amounted to 11.15 million tonnes, with a decrease of -17.5% over the same period of last year. Container freight traffic has been 5.48 million tonnes (-9.5%) and that of goods 2.57 million tonnes (-5.6%). The bulk amounted to 408,000 tons (-29.9%) and the bulk 2.44 million tonnes (-37.8%). In the field of passengers the cruise passengers were 12 thousand (-97.0%) and passengers 850,000 ferries (-37.0%).

In the period July-September of this year, traffic in the port of Savona-Vado was 2.94 million tons (-15.0%), of which 1.34 million tonnes of miscellaneous goods (-3.5%), 1.29 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-21.0%) and 306,000 tonnes of solid bulk (-28.8%). In the passenger sector, in the absence of cruise traffic (compared to 196,000 cruise passengers in the third quarter of 2019) ferry passengers were 126,000 (-40.8%).













