|
|
|
|
October 30, 2020
|
|
- In the port of Palermo, the new
terminal for the landing of hydrofoils
-
- The new work is part of a number of other
interventions for the cruise industry. Started the
redevelopment of the Trapezoidal Pier
-
- Today, in the port of Palermo, the new
terminal for the landing of hydrofoils used in the connection with
the Aeolian and Ustica Islands, the new robe of the Sammuzzo quay, the
parking at the service of captaincy and customs and mooring dolphin
in the head of the Molo Vittorio Veneto. In addition, the
stone for the total redevelopment of the Trapezoidal Pier.
-
- The new hydrofoil terminal has been built
at the end of The Sammuzzo Pier to respond to the growing
traffic needs to and from Ustica and the main Aeolian Islands
and to offer hospitality and services to the million passengers in
departure or in transit, both in the summer and in those
Winter. The terminal has air-conditioned rooms for the
ticket office and waiting, and then bars and amenities, plus a space
outdoors equipped with coffee tables and chairs. The building is located along
the dividing wall that separates the Sammuzzo quay from the rest
part of the Trapezoidal Pier.
-
- In addition, the entire Sammuzzo quay, 350 meters long, is
been affected by a massive consolidation work, which the
makes it usable to the latest generation cruise ships, and by a
significant demolition campaign that has changed its structure
functional and perceptual: the cranes have been eliminated, placed in
end of the quay, as well as the rails, now in
Disuse. In their place, so much greenery and a terminal spread to
accommodate over one and a half million cruise passengers
expected to arrive thanks to the concession signed last December
with two of the most important cruise lines in the world,
Costa and MSC
(
of the 22nd
November 2019).
-
- For the consolidation and functional restyling of the quay
Sammuzzo, the excavator of the seabed of the Crispi 3 basin and the connected
consolidation of the foranea dam, the mooring dolphin -
extension of the quay to accommodate the great ships of last
generation - in the head of the Vittorio Veneto pier and the new
hydrofoil terminals were spent about 51, million euros
financed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport also
through European funds.
-
- With the laying of the first stone, the
redevelopment of an area of 26,000 square meters at the Pier
trapezoidal that, in line with the Port Master Plan,
will undergo significant changes aimed at improving the
the provision of services for cruise cruciers and the community.
Next to the Archaeological Park of the Castello a Mare, of which excavations
they have tracked down the perimeter, a walk will be made,
a square, an urban lake, nine buildings with various destinations, including
including an auditorium and a 200-seat panoramic amphitheater, parking lots.
The work will last a year and a half and investments are planned for
€25.5 million.
-
- "Ours," underlined the President of the
Port System of the Western Sea of Sicily, Pasqualino Monti
- it is an extraordinary circular project because,
consolidated or built the infrastructure for the benefit of ships to be
cruise, we are ready to host ships of all sizes and, moreover,
to the cruise industry we can support heavy industry,
the industrial basin for the construction of boats. Here
then take shape a complete industrial asset, combined with a
corollary of services and beauty of the city that makes the
the rest.'
-
- "In the western Sicily project," continued Monti, "
perfectly integrate some of the main functions that the State
ads, some of which should be strengthened in order to
achieve better results. I like to talk about a precise method
that led us to get obvious results. In Palermo we are
the separation of flows (freight traffic from traffic
passenger transport), from large-scale infrastructure works (dredging,
elongation and consolidation of the quays, dolphin), from the
consolidation of major infrastructure, the redevelopment and
construction of accommodation facilities adapted to the market (station
hydrofoil terminals). These interventions have been
the promotion of airports, i.e. the need to
promote the product made on the market. Which means putting
the new, modernised, income-based assets, thus increasing the
level of revenues of our Authority. And we did
through the regulatory element, that of the concession
state-owned state. In the case of cruises, as you know, it was
launched a tender for the concession, awarded in December of 2019
last year, by two of the most important
cruises to the world, Costa and MSC - to which it could add
a third of equal importance, Royal Caribbean -- engaged in a few
years to bring over a million and a half cruise passengers into the
our ports. Fundamental, in order to do this, the funds
available from MIT, in the face of projects immediately
cantierable.'
-
- Monti also announced a new
employment: 'two PPP (Public/Private Partnership) projects,
one for energy efficiency and the other for services in
port sector, and the increase in ro/ro traffic (+18.8%) -
explained -- made it possible to close a trade union agreement that
brought the Port Workers' Company and port companies to
stabilise 99 port workers indefinitely and hire 95
always indefinitely. A concrete result that,
despite the moment of great uncertainty we are going through,
underlines the port's potential in designing and
future in which we want to live.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail