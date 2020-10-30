



October 30, 2020

In the period the revenues of the Japanese shipowners' group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines fell -19.8%

In the third quarter of this year, the container fleet of japan's Ocean Network Express (ONE) carried volumes load of 1.8 million teu, with a decrease of -5.2% july-september 2019. Ships used on routes between Asia and North America carried a total of almost 1.1 million teu (+0.9%), of which 765,000 teu landed in ports North Americans (-1.0%) and 328,000 teu in Asian (+5.8%). The container carriers used in maritime services between Asia and Europe transported 708,000 teu (-13.2%), with a flow of traffic 419,000 teu directed in Europe (-14.1%) and 289,000 teu asia (-11.9%).

In the third quarter of 2020, ONE's revenues were amounted to $3.18 billion, up +2.3%), and net profit was $515 million (+325.6%). ONE also disclosed the values of EBITDA and EBIT, which are not disclosed for the corresponding period of 2019, which were found to be $854 million and $603 million, respectively.

In the first nine months of this year, one's fleet containerised cargoes of almost 5.1% globally million teu, down -6.7% over the period January-September 2019, of which 2.9 million teu transported on Asia-North America routes (-3.3%) - including 2.0 million teu landed in North America (-5.3%) and 986,000 teu landed in Asia (+0.8%) - and 2.1 million teu transported on Asia-Europe routes (-11.0%) - including 1.2 million teu landed in Europe (-13.8%) And 904,000 teu landed in Asia (-6.9%) -.

In the first half of fiscal year 2020, ended last September 30, the shipping company totalled revenues of $5.92 billion, down -1.1% on the first half of the financial year fiscal 2019. Net profit was $682 million (+441.3%). EBITDA and EBIT were 1.34% respectively billion and $846 million.

Meanwhile, the Japanese shipowners' group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), which owns 31% of ONE's capital, closed the the first half of fiscal year 2020, which ended last 30 september, with revenues of 484.7 billion yen (4.6 billion yen dollars), down -15.6%. The operating result is negative sign of -4.2 billion yen compared to a operating profit of 12.0 billion in the April-September period of 2019 2019. Net profit amounted to 30.2 billion yen (+18.0%).

In the second quarter of fiscal 2020 alone, MOL total revenues of 233.4 billion yen (-19.8%), a profit operating income of 904.0 million (-82.6%) and a net profit of 24.8 billion yen (+85.3%).









