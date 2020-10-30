|
|
|
|
October 30, 2020
|
|
- In the third quarter, Japan's ONE fleet
transported 1.8 million containers (-5.2%)
-
- In the period the revenues of the Japanese shipowners' group Mitsui
O.S.K. Lines fell -19.8%
-
- In the third quarter of this year, the container fleet
of japan's Ocean Network Express (ONE) carried volumes
load of 1.8 million teu, with a decrease of -5.2%
july-september 2019. Ships used on routes
between Asia and North America carried a total of almost 1.1
million teu (+0.9%), of which 765,000 teu landed in ports
North Americans (-1.0%) and 328,000 teu in Asian (+5.8%). The
container carriers used in maritime services between Asia and Europe
transported 708,000 teu (-13.2%), with a flow of traffic
419,000 teu directed in Europe (-14.1%) and 289,000 teu
asia (-11.9%).
-
- In the third quarter of 2020, ONE's revenues were
amounted to $3.18 billion, up +2.3%), and
net profit was $515 million (+325.6%).
ONE also disclosed the values of EBITDA and EBIT, which are not
disclosed for the corresponding period of 2019, which were found to be
$854 million and $603 million, respectively.
-
- In the first nine months of this year, one's fleet
containerised cargoes of almost 5.1% globally
million teu, down -6.7% over the period
January-September 2019, of which 2.9 million teu transported
on Asia-North America routes (-3.3%) - including 2.0 million teu
landed in North America (-5.3%) and 986,000 teu landed in Asia
(+0.8%) - and 2.1 million teu transported on Asia-Europe routes
(-11.0%) - including 1.2 million teu landed in Europe (-13.8%) And
904,000 teu landed in Asia (-6.9%) -.
-
- In the first half of fiscal year 2020,
ended last September 30, the shipping company
totalled revenues of $5.92 billion,
down -1.1% on the first half of the financial year
fiscal 2019. Net profit was $682 million
(+441.3%). EBITDA and EBIT were 1.34% respectively
billion and $846 million.
-
- Meanwhile, the Japanese shipowners' group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
(MOL), which owns 31% of ONE's capital, closed the
the first half of fiscal year 2020, which ended last 30
september, with revenues of 484.7 billion yen (4.6 billion yen
dollars), down -15.6%. The operating result is
negative sign of -4.2 billion yen compared to a
operating profit of 12.0 billion in the April-September period of 2019
2019. Net profit amounted to 30.2 billion yen
(+18.0%).
-
- In the second quarter of fiscal 2020 alone, MOL
total revenues of 233.4 billion yen (-19.8%), a profit
operating income of 904.0 million (-82.6%) and a net profit of 24.8
billion yen (+85.3%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail