



October 30, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna fell by -7.8%

In September the drop was -3.2%

Last month, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -3.2% to 1.94 million tonnes compared to 2.00 million tonnes in September 2019. Goods containerised amounted to 164,000 tons (-20.8%), rolling stock at 136,000 tons (-2.9%), conventional goods at 445,000 tons (-4.6%), solid bulk at 848,000 tons (+2.8%) and liquid bulk at 346,000 tons (-4.8%).

In the third quarter of 2020, total traffic was 5.67 million tonnes (-7.8%), of which 4.64 million tonnes were tonnes on landing (-9.1%) and 1.03 million tonnes boarding (-1.4%). In the field of miscellaneous goods, 2.05 million tonnes (-8.9%), of including 1.15 million tonnes of conventional goods (-7.0%), 499,000 tons of containerized goods (-17.0%) made with container handling of 48,000 teu (-16.3%) And 401,000 tons of rolling stock (-2.7%). Solid bulk was 2.55 million tonnes (-7.4%) and liquid bulk 1.07 million tonnes (-6.6%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec