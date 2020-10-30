|
October 30, 2020
- In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of
Ravenna fell by -7.8%
- In September the drop was -3.2%
- Last month, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna
decreased by -3.2% to 1.94 million tonnes
compared to 2.00 million tonnes in September 2019. Goods
containerised amounted to 164,000 tons (-20.8%),
rolling stock at 136,000 tons (-2.9%), conventional goods at
445,000 tons (-4.6%), solid bulk at 848,000 tons
(+2.8%) and liquid bulk at 346,000 tons (-4.8%).
- In the third quarter of 2020, total traffic was
5.67 million tonnes (-7.8%), of which 4.64 million tonnes were
tonnes on landing (-9.1%) and 1.03 million tonnes
boarding (-1.4%). In the field of miscellaneous goods,
2.05 million tonnes (-8.9%), of
including 1.15 million tonnes of conventional goods (-7.0%),
499,000 tons of containerized goods (-17.0%) made with
container handling of 48,000 teu (-16.3%) And
401,000 tons of rolling stock (-2.7%). Solid bulk was
2.55 million tonnes (-7.4%) and liquid bulk 1.07
million tonnes (-6.6%).
