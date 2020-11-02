



November 2, 2020

Original news Appointed secretary-general of the Straits Port System

It is Domenico Latella, an officer of the Corps of Captaincies of Porto

Domenico La Tella is the new Secretary General port system authority of the Straits for the four-year term 2020-2024. He was appointed on Saturday by the Management Committee of the institution on the proposal of president Mario Mega and following 39 applications received by the AdSP which, on 30 July, had issued a public notice for the collection of expressions of interest to hold the office.

Latella is an officer of the Captaincy Corps of port and presently, with the rank of captain of the vessel, covers the role of Head of the 1st Office "Monitoring Systems maritime traffic" at the 7th Department of the Maritime General of the Captaincies of Porto. In his long career in the The Captaincy Corps has served, among other things, in the Messina, Milazzo and Reggio Calabria, all belonging to the district of the Straits AdSP, with different roles and responsibilities. He was also head of the Maritime Compartment and commander of the port of Gioia Tauro, also acting as Vice-President of the Port Committee of the local Port Authority, and head of the Seaman and commander of the port of Syracuse.

"I am satisfied," commented the President adsp - that the Management Committee has approved my proposal to appoint dr. Tella as Secretary-General because of all the nominations I received I found his fully corresponding to the requirements laid down by law for the Role. In addition, thanks to his appointment - noted Mega - the institution will have a professional with experience in the analysis and management of the operational processes of the operations maritime-port and with knowledge in digital transformation public bodies, an area that is one of the pillars of the development action foreseen in our POT 2020/2022.'









