November 2, 2020
- Appointed secretary-general of the
Straits Port System
- It is Domenico Latella, an officer of the Corps of
Captaincies of Porto
- Domenico La Tella is the new Secretary General
port system authority of the Straits for the
four-year term 2020-2024. He was appointed on Saturday by the Management Committee
of the institution on the proposal of president Mario Mega and following 39
applications received by the AdSP which, on 30 July, had issued
a public notice for the collection of expressions of interest to
hold the office.
- Latella is an officer of the Captaincy Corps of
port and presently, with the rank of captain of the vessel, covers
the role of Head of the 1st Office "Monitoring Systems
maritime traffic" at the 7th Department of the Maritime
General of the Captaincies of Porto. In his long career in the
The Captaincy Corps has served, among other things, in the
Messina, Milazzo and Reggio Calabria, all belonging to the
district of the Straits AdSP, with different roles and
responsibilities. He was also head of the
Maritime Compartment and commander of the port of Gioia Tauro,
also acting as Vice-President of the Port Committee
of the local Port Authority, and head of the
Seaman and commander of the port of Syracuse.
- "I am satisfied," commented the President
adsp - that the Management Committee has approved my
proposal to appoint dr. Tella as Secretary-General
because of all the nominations I received I found his
fully corresponding to the requirements laid down by law for the
Role. In addition, thanks to his appointment - noted Mega -
the institution will have a professional with experience
in the analysis and management of the operational processes of the operations
maritime-port and with knowledge in digital transformation
public bodies, an area that is one of the pillars of the
development action foreseen in our POT 2020/2022.'
