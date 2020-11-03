|
November 3, 2020
- In the third quarter, goods transported by
Austrian hauliers fell by -1.2%
- The number of journeys of vehicles with cargo has fallen by
-6,4%
- In the third quarter of this year, the volume of goods transported
austrian hauliers fell by -1.2%
compared to the same period of 2019, having been moved
110.4 million tonnes. In terms of productivity
transport, in the period July-September 2020, the
performance amounted to 6.9 billion tons-kilometer,
with a slight increase of +0.4% on the corresponding quarter of the
last year due entirely to transport on the territory
Austrian. In addition, in the third quarter of this year, the number of
truck journeys with cargo was 7.8 million units,
down -6.4%.