ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

04 November 2020 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 06:38 GMT+1



November 3, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
In the third quarter, goods transported by Austrian hauliers fell by -1.2%

The number of journeys of vehicles with cargo has fallen by -6,4%

In the third quarter of this year, the volume of goods transported austrian hauliers fell by -1.2% compared to the same period of 2019, having been moved 110.4 million tonnes. In terms of productivity transport, in the period July-September 2020, the performance amounted to 6.9 billion tons-kilometer, with a slight increase of +0.4% on the corresponding quarter of the last year due entirely to transport on the territory Austrian. In addition, in the third quarter of this year, the number of truck journeys with cargo was 7.8 million units, down -6.4%.



PSA Genova Pra'


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail