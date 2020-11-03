



November 3, 2020

Original news In the third quarter, goods transported by Austrian hauliers fell by -1.2%

The number of journeys of vehicles with cargo has fallen by -6,4%

In the third quarter of this year, the volume of goods transported austrian hauliers fell by -1.2% compared to the same period of 2019, having been moved 110.4 million tonnes. In terms of productivity transport, in the period July-September 2020, the performance amounted to 6.9 billion tons-kilometer, with a slight increase of +0.4% on the corresponding quarter of the last year due entirely to transport on the territory Austrian. In addition, in the third quarter of this year, the number of truck journeys with cargo was 7.8 million units, down -6.4%.









