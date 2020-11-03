|
|
|
|
November 3, 2020
|
|
- Port of La Spezia, appreciation of shippers,
customs officers and maritime agents for the speed of appointment
driving the airport
-
- The port - fontana, Pisano and Bucchioni pointed out -
cannot afford delays and indeed needs to accelerate
its strategic and development projects
-
- Associations of freight forwarders, customs officers and agents
seafarers of the port of La Spezia expressed their appreciation for the
Minister Paola De Micheli for the immediate appointment of Francesco Di
Sarcina as commissioner of the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Ligurian Sea, the body that manages the ports of La Spezia and
Marina di Carrara
(
of the 29th
September 2020). 'The Minister for Infrastructure and
transport with the appointment of the Secretary-General - noted the
presidents of the three associations, Andrea Fontana, Bruno Pisano and
Giorgio Bucchioni - understood the need to ensure no
only the immediate continuity but also to manifest and
support in the conduct of policies and management
adsp of the Eastern Ligurian Sea. After the season
investigations and reorganisation processes desired by the
Rio reform, which in our case has been accentuated
because he had to create a contiguous port system and
complementary but between two regions, our two ports have today
need to look to the future by putting into practice works and projects in
that can ensure more and more efficiency for the
port and logistics system.'
-
- "We are certain - continued Fontana, Pisano and
Bucchioni - to be in tune with Minister Paola De Micheli
in the knowledge that the port system of the Ligurian Sea
has all the originalities, features and
potential to develop more and more
sustainable development thanks also to years in which it has given ample
demonstration of knowing how to grow. For this reason, it cannot
afford delays, indeed needs to speed up its projects
strategic and development such as the cruise station, the
waterfront and the push for rail transport, as a result of the
homogenization of its functions and productive investments.
The port of La Spezia - recalled the presidents of the three
associations - has ambitious expansion and
reorganization: both the LSCT terminal of the Contship group and the
Gulf Terminal of the Tarros Group, are preparing to invest
significant private resources for new infrastructure needed to
maintain high levels of efficiency and attract new traffic. And
we are strongly certain, as actors operating in a community
port cohesive that especially in this time that there is
all resources must be committed to the development and
growth, which in turn require speeding up the
to increase the ability to compete."
-
- Fontana, Pisano and Bucchioni said they were certain that the neo
Commissioner of the AdSP "will be able, as he has already
amply demonstrated, to conduct in the future, in the continuity of
management, any action useful for the success of the
our system and therefore of the country system.
|
