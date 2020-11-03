



November 3, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Port of La Spezia, appreciation of shippers, customs officers and maritime agents for the speed of appointment driving the airport

The port - fontana, Pisano and Bucchioni pointed out - cannot afford delays and indeed needs to accelerate its strategic and development projects

Associations of freight forwarders, customs officers and agents seafarers of the port of La Spezia expressed their appreciation for the Minister Paola De Micheli for the immediate appointment of Francesco Di Sarcina as commissioner of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, the body that manages the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara ( of the 29th September 2020). 'The Minister for Infrastructure and transport with the appointment of the Secretary-General - noted the presidents of the three associations, Andrea Fontana, Bruno Pisano and Giorgio Bucchioni - understood the need to ensure no only the immediate continuity but also to manifest and support in the conduct of policies and management adsp of the Eastern Ligurian Sea. After the season investigations and reorganisation processes desired by the Rio reform, which in our case has been accentuated because he had to create a contiguous port system and complementary but between two regions, our two ports have today need to look to the future by putting into practice works and projects in that can ensure more and more efficiency for the port and logistics system.'

"We are certain - continued Fontana, Pisano and Bucchioni - to be in tune with Minister Paola De Micheli in the knowledge that the port system of the Ligurian Sea has all the originalities, features and potential to develop more and more sustainable development thanks also to years in which it has given ample demonstration of knowing how to grow. For this reason, it cannot afford delays, indeed needs to speed up its projects strategic and development such as the cruise station, the waterfront and the push for rail transport, as a result of the homogenization of its functions and productive investments. The port of La Spezia - recalled the presidents of the three associations - has ambitious expansion and reorganization: both the LSCT terminal of the Contship group and the Gulf Terminal of the Tarros Group, are preparing to invest significant private resources for new infrastructure needed to maintain high levels of efficiency and attract new traffic. And we are strongly certain, as actors operating in a community port cohesive that especially in this time that there is all resources must be committed to the development and growth, which in turn require speeding up the to increase the ability to compete."

Fontana, Pisano and Bucchioni said they were certain that the neo Commissioner of the AdSP "will be able, as he has already amply demonstrated, to conduct in the future, in the continuity of management, any action useful for the success of the our system and therefore of the country system.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail