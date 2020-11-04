|
November 4, 2020
- Container traffic in terminals in the third quarter
ICTSI grew by +3.1%
- Revenues increased by +6.2%
- After the fall of -10.6% recorded in the second quarter of
this year, container traffic in the following quarter
moved by the port terminals of the Philippine group International
Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has returned to
growth reaching a total of 2.63 million teu that is
be the new historical record of quarterly traffic and represents
an increase of +3.1% over the period July-September 2019 (the
previous record had been set in the fourth quarter of 2019
with 2.59 million teu). The increase in traffic
significant was recorded by the group's terminals in Asia
that totaled the record figure of 1.41 million teu
(+4.4%). Traffic in terminals in the Americas is
amounted to 755,000 teu (+2.1%) and the one in the terminals in Europe,
Middle East and Africa rose to a record 458,000
(+0.6%).
- In the third quarter of 2020, the group's revenues
amounted to $386.9 million (+6.2%), of which $379.3 million was
millions of dollars generated by port activities alone
(+6.7%). Operating expenses totalled 290.8 million
dollars, up +0.3%. EBITDA and EBIT reached
record values having been equal to 226.8 million respectively
dollars (+13.4%) and $168.3 million (+18.4%). Net profit
was $79.1 million (+34.4%).
- In the first nine months of this year containerized traffic
moveded by the group's terminals was 7.43
million teu, with a decrease of -2.2% over the period
January-September 2019. In Asia, traffic has been
3.83 million teu (-4.4%), in the Americas of 2.25 million teu
(+0.7%) and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa of 1.34 million
(-0,3%).
- In the first nine months of 2020, revenues amounted to 1.13
billion dollars (-0.9%), of which 1.10 billion were produced by the
port activities (-0.3%). The gross operating margin is
result of $643.2 million (+3.0%), operating profit of
473.7 million (+5.0%) and net profit of $210.4 million
(+2.7%).
