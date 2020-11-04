



November 4, 2020

Revenues increased by +6.2%

After the fall of -10.6% recorded in the second quarter of this year, container traffic in the following quarter moved by the port terminals of the Philippine group International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has returned to growth reaching a total of 2.63 million teu that is be the new historical record of quarterly traffic and represents an increase of +3.1% over the period July-September 2019 (the previous record had been set in the fourth quarter of 2019 with 2.59 million teu). The increase in traffic significant was recorded by the group's terminals in Asia that totaled the record figure of 1.41 million teu (+4.4%). Traffic in terminals in the Americas is amounted to 755,000 teu (+2.1%) and the one in the terminals in Europe, Middle East and Africa rose to a record 458,000 (+0.6%).

In the third quarter of 2020, the group's revenues amounted to $386.9 million (+6.2%), of which $379.3 million was millions of dollars generated by port activities alone (+6.7%). Operating expenses totalled 290.8 million dollars, up +0.3%. EBITDA and EBIT reached record values having been equal to 226.8 million respectively dollars (+13.4%) and $168.3 million (+18.4%). Net profit was $79.1 million (+34.4%).

In the first nine months of this year containerized traffic moveded by the group's terminals was 7.43 million teu, with a decrease of -2.2% over the period January-September 2019. In Asia, traffic has been 3.83 million teu (-4.4%), in the Americas of 2.25 million teu (+0.7%) and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa of 1.34 million (-0,3%).

In the first nine months of 2020, revenues amounted to 1.13 billion dollars (-0.9%), of which 1.10 billion were produced by the port activities (-0.3%). The gross operating margin is result of $643.2 million (+3.0%), operating profit of 473.7 million (+5.0%) and net profit of $210.4 million (+2.7%).









