November 4, 2020
- Swiss Rhineland ports closed the third quarter with
a -16.4% drop in freight traffic
- In the first nine months of 2019, the decline was
-15,9%
- In the third quarter of this year, as well as in the two
previous quarterly periods, traffic in moveded goods
switzerland's river ports on the Rhine recorded a
double-digit percentage-digit decline to 1.25 million
tonnes, with a decrease of -16.4% over the period
July-September 2019. Import traffic is
amounted to 1.06 million tonnes (-17.6%) and that of
export at 198,000 tons (-9.4%).
- The only overall containerised traffic generated by the
was equal to over 27,000 teu (-4.0%).
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, total freight traffic
amounted to 3.98 million tonnes, with a decrease of -15.9% on the
corresponding period of 2019. Container traffic alone is
more than 83,000 teu (-5.9%).
