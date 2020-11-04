



November 4, 2020

In the first nine months of 2019, the decline was -15,9%

In the third quarter of this year, as well as in the two previous quarterly periods, traffic in moveded goods switzerland's river ports on the Rhine recorded a double-digit percentage-digit decline to 1.25 million tonnes, with a decrease of -16.4% over the period July-September 2019. Import traffic is amounted to 1.06 million tonnes (-17.6%) and that of export at 198,000 tons (-9.4%).

The only overall containerised traffic generated by the was equal to over 27,000 teu (-4.0%).

In the first nine months of 2020, total freight traffic amounted to 3.98 million tonnes, with a decrease of -15.9% on the corresponding period of 2019. Container traffic alone is more than 83,000 teu (-5.9%).









