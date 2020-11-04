



November 4, 2020

The new decree of the President of the Council of Ministers to the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, signed today by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, foresees for the cruise sector measures similar to those adopted last August to restart a sector that was been stopped in march ( of the 20th March and 10 August 2020). The new government provisions provide that cruise services by flag passenger ships can only be carried out in compliance with specific lines guide for the management of the epidemiological emergency from coronavirus to cruise ships attached to the decree.

In addition, the decree allows foreign flag vessels cruise services, the entry into Italian ports in the in the event that the latter come from ports of call located in States or territories listed in Lists A, B and C of Annex 20 travel to and from abroad. List A includes Republic of San Marino and Vatican City State. List B includes Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark (including Faer Oer Islands and Greenland), Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira), Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway (including Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands), Switzerland, Andorra and The Principality munich. List C includes Belgium, France (including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Réunion, Mayotte and excluding other territories outside the European continent), the Netherlands (excluding territories outside the European continent), Czech Republic, Spain (including territories on the African continent), United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (including islands in the Channel, Gibraltar, isle of Man and British bases on the isle of Cyprus and excluding territories outside the European continent).

In addition, it is provided that all passengers on board the foreign flag vessels have not stayed or transited in the fourteen days before entry into the Italian port in States or territories listed in Lists D (Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Romania, Rwanda, Republic of Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay), E (all states and territories not expressly indicated in another list) and F (from 9 July 2020: Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Chile, Kuwait, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic; from 16 July 2020: Kosovo, Montenegro; from 13 August 2020: Colombia). In addition, stopovers are allowed only in states and territories of lists A, B and C and free excursions are prohibited, in order to which cruise services cannot adopt specific measures to prevent contagion.







