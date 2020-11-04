|
|
|
|
November 4, 2020
|
|
- Italian government reinstates restrictions on activities
cruises similar to those adopted in August
-
- Updated emergency management guidelines
epidemiological coronavirus on board ships
-
- The new decree of the President of the Council of Ministers to
the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,
signed today by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, foresees
for the cruise sector measures similar to those
adopted last August to restart a sector that was
been stopped in march
(
of the 20th
March and 10
August 2020). The new government provisions provide that
cruise services by flag passenger ships
can only be carried out in compliance with specific lines
guide for the management of the epidemiological emergency from coronavirus to
cruise ships attached to the decree.
-
- In addition, the decree allows foreign flag vessels
cruise services, the entry into Italian ports in the
in the event that the latter come from ports of call located in
States or territories listed in Lists A, B and C of Annex 20
travel to and from abroad. List A includes
Republic of San Marino and Vatican City State.
List B includes Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark
(including Faer Oer Islands and Greenland), Estonia, Finland,
Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta,
Poland, Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira), Slovakia,
Slovenia, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway
(including Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands), Switzerland, Andorra and The Principality
munich. List C includes Belgium, France (including
Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Réunion, Mayotte and excluding other
territories outside the European continent), the Netherlands
(excluding territories outside the European continent),
Czech Republic, Spain (including territories on the African continent),
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (including islands in the
Channel, Gibraltar, isle of Man and British bases on the isle of
Cyprus and excluding territories outside the European continent).
-
- In addition, it is provided that all passengers on board the
foreign flag vessels have not stayed or transited in the
fourteen days before entry into the Italian port in
States or territories listed in Lists D (Australia, Canada, Georgia,
Japan, New Zealand, Romania, Rwanda, Republic of Korea,
Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay), E (all states and territories not
expressly indicated in another list) and F (from 9
July 2020: Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina,
Brazil, Chile, Kuwait, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Panama,
Peru, Dominican Republic; from 16 July 2020:
Kosovo, Montenegro; from 13 August 2020: Colombia).
In addition, stopovers are allowed only in states and territories of
lists A, B and C and free excursions are prohibited, in order to
which cruise services cannot adopt specific
measures to prevent contagion.
|
