November 4, 2020
- The Port of New York has set its new records of
monthly and quarterly container traffic
- In the period July-September, more than two
million teu (+2.5%)
- In the third quarter of this year, the Port of New York - New York
Jersey set its new historic traffic record
containers, having moveded almost 2.02 million
with an increase of +2.5% over the corresponding period of the
2019 when the previous record was set. The new peak
was achieved thanks to the new historical record of
monthly containerized traffic moved last month by the
american port port port which was equal to 721,000 teu, with
an increase of 15.4% on September 2019 and an increase of
33,000 teu compared to the previous record recorded in August of
this year.
- The new quarterly record was achieved thanks to the
new records of full container landings and handling
of empty containers, volumes that were even
to 1.07 million teu (+7.3%) and 629,000 teu (+2.9%). In the period
July-September of this year the boardings of full containers are
amounted to 320,000 teu (-11.3%).
