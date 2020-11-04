



November 4, 2020

Original news The Port of New York has set its new records of monthly and quarterly container traffic

In the period July-September, more than two million teu (+2.5%)

In the third quarter of this year, the Port of New York - New York Jersey set its new historic traffic record containers, having moveded almost 2.02 million with an increase of +2.5% over the corresponding period of the 2019 when the previous record was set. The new peak was achieved thanks to the new historical record of monthly containerized traffic moved last month by the american port port port which was equal to 721,000 teu, with an increase of 15.4% on September 2019 and an increase of 33,000 teu compared to the previous record recorded in August of this year.

The new quarterly record was achieved thanks to the new records of full container landings and handling of empty containers, volumes that were even to 1.07 million teu (+7.3%) and 629,000 teu (+2.9%). In the period July-September of this year the boardings of full containers are amounted to 320,000 teu (-11.3%).











