



November 5, 2020

Original news Work on the construction of the new container delivered Terminal of the port of Augusta

The work, worth over 50 million euros, will be carried out by the Infrastructure Consortium of the ICM Group

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily Orientale delivered the works for the construction of the new container terminal of the port of Augusta to the Infrastructure Consortium Scarl of the Vicenza ICM group. The intervention, worth more than 50 million euros, provides for the construction of a new quay with more than 500 linear meters intended for accosti, to be used to the docking of the latest generation container containers, in addition to the realization of the back forecourts, for an area total of about 200,000 square meters for the operations of handling and storage of containers.

"At last," underlined the President of the AdSP of Eastern Sicily, Andrea Annunziata - there is a new era for the logistics of Eastern Sicily. The port of Augusta, thanks to its new container terminal, will take over the leading position in the containerised traffic sector in this part of Sicily, operating to and from the entire Basin of mediterranean and with the rest of Europe thanks to its position along the Scandinavian-Mediterranean corridor of the network TEN-T of the Motorways of the Sea. In addition, with the realization of the last mile connection with the national rail network, which will directly connect the port of Augusta with the rest sicily and Italy, there will be a better balance with the other modes of transport, clearly knocking down, at the co2 emissions, also improving the quality of the of the port and its surrounding areas, contributing to the safeguard the health and well-being of workers and citizens and bringing added value to the competitiveness of the our port system.'

"The construction of the new container terminal- continued Annunziata - will also have a positive impact on the Special Economic Zones considering that the AdSP of the Sea of Eastern Sicily serves two-thirds of regional ZES. The ZES have the merit of acting from a system perspective, with the aim of to heal all those aspects that have historically constituted the more critical issues for companies that have tried to invest in the noon. Today, companies operating within zes will finally have the opportunity to benefit from tax cuts, simplified bureaucratic procedures and access to higher-level infrastructure, such as the new container terminal in the port of Augsburg. Containers - he concluded Annunziata - very often carry raw materials from overseas and the container terminal in Augusta will play a prominent role as a place of arrival, start-up and sorting to industries, both those already existing that those that are being created thanks to the institution of the ZES. In turn, industries will work on raw materials and will create semi-finished products or finished products, which will eventually be placed on the market, thus generating a supply chain process that it creates jobs and spins the economy."







