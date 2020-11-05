|
November 5, 2020
|
|
- Work on the construction of the new container delivered
Terminal of the port of Augusta
-
- The work, worth over 50 million euros, will be
carried out by the Infrastructure Consortium of the ICM Group
-
- The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily
Orientale delivered the works for the construction of the new
container terminal of the port of Augusta to the Infrastructure Consortium
Scarl of the Vicenza ICM group. The intervention, worth more than 50
million euros, provides for the construction of a new quay with
more than 500 linear meters intended for accosti, to be used to
the docking of the latest generation container containers, in addition to the
realization of the back forecourts, for an area
total of about 200,000 square meters for the operations of
handling and storage of containers.
-
- "At last," underlined the President of the AdSP
of Eastern Sicily, Andrea Annunziata - there is a
new era for the logistics of Eastern Sicily. The port of
Augusta, thanks to its new container terminal, will take over the
leading position in the containerised traffic sector in
this part of Sicily, operating to and from the entire Basin of
mediterranean and with the rest of Europe thanks to its position
along the Scandinavian-Mediterranean corridor of the network
TEN-T of the Motorways of the Sea. In addition, with the realization of the
last mile connection with the national rail network, which
will directly connect the port of Augusta with the rest
sicily and Italy, there will be a better balance
with the other modes of transport, clearly knocking down, at the
co2 emissions, also improving the quality of the
of the port and its surrounding areas, contributing to the
safeguard the health and well-being of workers and
citizens and bringing added value to the competitiveness of the
our port system.'
-
- "The construction of the new container terminal-
continued Annunziata - will also have a positive impact
on the Special Economic Zones considering that the AdSP of the Sea of
Eastern Sicily serves two-thirds of regional ZES. The ZES have
the merit of acting from a system perspective, with the aim of
to heal all those aspects that have historically constituted the
more critical issues for companies that have tried to
invest in the noon. Today, companies operating within
zes will finally have the opportunity to benefit from
tax cuts, simplified bureaucratic procedures and
access to higher-level infrastructure, such as
the new container terminal in the port of Augsburg. Containers - he
concluded Annunziata - very often carry raw materials
from overseas and the container terminal in Augusta
will play a prominent role as a place of arrival,
start-up and sorting to industries, both those already
existing that those that are being created thanks to the institution
of the ZES. In turn, industries will work on raw materials and
will create semi-finished products or finished products, which will eventually be
placed on the market, thus generating a supply chain process that
it creates jobs and spins the economy."
