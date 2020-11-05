



November 5, 2020

Original news The establishment of a Customs Free Zone in Brindisi

It could arise on areas of the thermal power plant "Frederick II" not useful for the transition path energy in place

On part of the site of the thermal power plant "Federico The " of Brindisi South, for which the conversion from coal-fired units to gas units, a Customs Free Zone (ZFD) may arise. They discussed it by videoconference, the Director of the Customs and Monopoli, Marcello Minenna, the President of the Port System of the Southern Adriatic Sea, Ugo Patroni Griffi, and the director of Enel Italia, Carlo Tamburi.

The ZFD may occupy some areas that are not useful for the energy transition in place. "The Customs Free Zones- remembered Patroni Griffi - are the strategic driving force of the ZES. The companies that set up in these areas, in addition to the benefits zes (simplifications and tax credit), have the possibility to manage goods in transit and to produce authentic "made in Italy" in suspension of VAT and duties. The management and administrative aspect is also favourable for companies as it directly applies the EU Regulation. The ZFD are therefore magnets for new logistics settlements and Industrial. Strongly sought after by the market, especially in a moment when the fragility of the supply chain, laid bare pandemic, is causing many companies to locate their plants in Europe.'

"Brindisi", underlined the President of the AdSP of the Southern Adriatic - is the ideal candidate for the ZFD equipped with a rear port with an excellent infrastructure rail and road and huge areas that are currently unused. The attention of a player like Enel will allow us to synergistically develop the plan that can be implemented once the areas owned by Enel have been identified by include in the ZFD and those relating to the Maritime State candidates to ZFD and of which the Authority is preparing to complete infrastructure as required by the master plan Port. The project that is kicking off today allows us to look with confidence in the future of the port of Brindisi and to govern the energy transition process without prejudicing expectations companies and workers, as well as to confer on the port that centrality in the development of traffic that in the in recent years has become a little tarnished by the lack of a long-term vision and infrastructure that is not suitable for the current demands of port.'







