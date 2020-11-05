|
|
|
|
November 5, 2020
|
|
- The establishment of a Customs Free Zone in
Brindisi
-
- It could arise on areas of the thermal power plant
"Frederick II" not useful for the transition path
energy in place
-
- On part of the site of the thermal power plant "Federico
The " of Brindisi South, for which the
conversion from coal-fired units to gas units,
a Customs Free Zone (ZFD) may arise. They discussed it
by videoconference, the Director of the Customs and
Monopoli, Marcello Minenna, the President of the
Port System of the Southern Adriatic Sea, Ugo Patroni Griffi,
and the director of Enel Italia, Carlo Tamburi.
-
- The ZFD may occupy some areas that are not useful for the
energy transition in place. "The Customs Free Zones-
remembered Patroni Griffi - are the strategic driving force of the ZES. The
companies that set up in these areas, in addition to the benefits
zes (simplifications and tax credit), have the
possibility to manage goods in transit and to produce
authentic "made in Italy" in suspension of VAT and duties.
The management and administrative aspect is also favourable for
companies as it directly applies the EU Regulation. The
ZFD are therefore magnets for new logistics settlements and
Industrial. Strongly sought after by the market, especially in a
moment when the fragility of the supply chain, laid bare
pandemic, is causing many companies to locate their
plants in Europe.'
-
- "Brindisi", underlined the President of the AdSP
of the Southern Adriatic - is the ideal candidate for the ZFD
equipped with a rear port with an excellent infrastructure
rail and road and huge areas that are currently unused.
The attention of a player like Enel will allow us to
synergistically develop the plan that can be implemented
once the areas owned by Enel have been identified by
include in the ZFD and those relating to the Maritime State
candidates to ZFD and of which the Authority is preparing to complete
infrastructure as required by the master plan
Port. The project that is kicking off today allows us to look
with confidence in the future of the port of Brindisi and to govern the
energy transition process without prejudicing expectations
companies and workers, as well as to confer on the port
that centrality in the development of traffic that in the
in recent years has become a little tarnished by the lack of a
long-term vision and infrastructure that is not suitable for
the current demands of port.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail