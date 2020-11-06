



November 6, 2020

Original news Signed the contract for the realization of the works of the first phase of the Port Hub project of Ravenna

Works with a total value of 235 million euros

Yesterday in Ravenna, the contract of entrustment of the executive design and implementation of the works of the first phase of the project "Port Hub of Ravenna" which provides for the deepening of the seabed of the Candian Canals and Baiona of the Port of Ravenna, the adaptation of existing quays, the construction of a new container terminal in the Peninsula Treat them and logistics areas.

In particular, the work of the first phase of the project, the total value of €235 million financed by CIPE, Banca European Investment Union, European Union (Innovation and Networks Executive Agency) and by the System Authority itself Port of the Central-Northern Adriatic Sea, consist of in the excavate of five million cubic meters of sediment for deepen the seabed of the port up to -12.5 meters, in the refurbishment of the of the first batch of existing quays (over 6.5 km) for adapt them to the new seabed and in the creation of a new platform over 1,000 linear meters long at the service of a new port area to be used mainly for containers Terminal.

The signing of the contract took place in the Prefecture of Ravenna between the Port System Authority and the general contractor who last June was awarded the contract: the temporary grouping of companies with the consortium's mandate Stable Grandi Lavori of which he is a majority shareholder and of reference the R.C.M. Costruzioni of the Rainone group and Dredging International ( of the 15th June 2020).

Progress is now being made towards the implementation of the second phase of the project that involves the adaptation of the docks, the deepening of the seabed at -14.50 meters and the construction of a material treatment plant resulting from the excavate. The final draft has been drawn up and during 2021, after obtaining the relevant environmental authorisations, it will be invitation to tender.







