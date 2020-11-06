|
November 6, 2020
- Signed the contract for the realization of the works of the
first phase of the Port Hub project of Ravenna
- Works with a total value of 235 million euros
- Yesterday in Ravenna, the contract of
entrustment of the executive design and implementation of the
works of the first phase of the project "Port Hub of Ravenna"
which provides for the deepening of the seabed of the Candian Canals and
Baiona of the Port of Ravenna, the adaptation of existing quays,
the construction of a new container terminal in the Peninsula
Treat them and logistics areas.
- In particular, the work of the first phase of the project, the
total value of €235 million financed by CIPE, Banca
European Investment Union, European Union (Innovation and Networks
Executive Agency) and by the System Authority itself
Port of the Central-Northern Adriatic Sea, consist of
in the excavate of five million cubic meters of sediment for
deepen the seabed of the port up to -12.5 meters, in the refurbishment of the
of the first batch of existing quays (over 6.5 km) for
adapt them to the new seabed and in the creation of a new
platform over 1,000 linear meters long at the service of
a new port area to be used mainly for containers
Terminal.
- The signing of the contract took place in the Prefecture of Ravenna
between the Port System Authority and the general contractor
who last June was awarded the contract: the
temporary grouping of companies with the consortium's mandate
Stable Grandi Lavori of which he is a majority shareholder and of
reference the R.C.M. Costruzioni of the Rainone group and
Dredging International
(
of the 15th
June 2020).
-
- Progress is now being made towards the implementation of the second phase
of the project that involves the adaptation of the docks,
the deepening of the seabed at -14.50 meters and the construction of
a material treatment plant resulting from the excavate. The
final draft has been drawn up and during 2021,
after obtaining the relevant environmental authorisations, it will be
invitation to tender.
