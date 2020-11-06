|
- The ports of Venice and Trieste are expected to discuss
major themes of the evolution of maritime markets
-
- Questioned by the Venetian Propeller Club, Sommariva highlights
the need for joint projects and dialogue between the two airports
-
- The International Propeller Club Port of Venice questions itself
possible greater integration between the ports of Venice and
Trieste leading to the establishment of a single large port system
in the upper Adriatic. A likely or sci-fi scenario? It is not a
asked the president of the Propeller Club, Massimo Bernardo, to the
counterpart in the person of Mario Sommariva, Secretary General
of the Eastern Adriatic Port System Authority,
the body that manages the ports of Trieste and Monfalcone, asking him
because the ports of Venice and Trieste can't team up
to polarize the interest of trades and carriers.
-
- "Meanwhile," Sommariva replied, "a story weighs
centuries of distances between the two realities. Trieste asked
protection to Austria to avoid Venetian domination. In Muggia,
first outpost of the Istro-Veneto territory, the cannons were
constantly focused on Trieste. Today, fortunately, he pointed out,
it is possible to reason in different terms. There is no
Maritime Republic dominating the seas and there is no small
reality frightened and moved only by the will not to
get swallowed up. Today Trieste and Venice, including the
larger ports involving Chioggia and Monfalcone, are
ports that refer to different markets and that can
reference, through the appropriate synergies, of the
growth of new trades. This strategic choice - noted
the Secretary-General of the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic -
presupposes a North Adriatic protagonist of a new geography of the
maritime traffic that values the south-north link through
our sea and some areas of Central and South-East Europe.'
-
- Bernardo reminded the interlocutor of North's experience
Adriatic Ports Association (NAPA), the association of ports of
Koper, Ravenna, Rijeka, Trieste and Venice was born to promote
port of the northern Adriatic. "The relaunch of
napa, an important tool for building a policy
north-Adriatic port - noted Sommariva - it should be
the relaunch of a common project. Would
useful a collective reflection, far away, for a few hours, from the
competition and the game of interests, to try to find a
common strategic horizon, a vision of perspective and long-term
Period. A stage in the journey aimed at redesigning the geography of
trafficking as I said earlier.'
-
- In addition to the experience of this transnational association,
Bernardo also reminded Sommariva of the hypothesis formulated by the
Professor Massimo Cacciari, former mayor of Venice, of
establish a single Port System Authority that has
competence on the two port systems of Venice and Trieste. "It is
- replied Sommariva - a fascinating suggestion. I think
however -- he added -- in the graduality and, as I said,
processes that must mature in reality. In
market and in the will of the different economic actors,
institutional and social issues. In the meantime, it would be important to start
more and more on the issues of synergies and
possible integrations. For example, I would like to point out a very
on which we are working, on a proposal from the
Port of Venice, in the field of vocational training for
workers in the port system. The creation of a training centre
of Excellence North Adriatic, of national value and scope and
- underlined Sommariva - would be a first step
concrete towards the definition of further joint projects. What
zeno d'agostino (president of the AdSP of the Adriatic) often repeats
Eastern, ed),people are the first "infrastructure
of the port." We are therefore starting from an extremely
Important. Then there is - remarked Sommariva - a theme of
general character with respect to which is the political debate
and institutional to be extremely inadequate and backward.
I am referring to the relationship between the general interest of the territories and
the private one represented by shipping companies that
operate in an oligopolistic market, giving rise to phenomena
"vertical" integration that are increasingly entering
also in conflict with the different players in the logistics market. See
the recent affair between DB Schenker and Maersk after the
choice of the latter to "skip" the intermediation
represented by the freight forwarder. The theme is very complex
and I obviously don't have any answers. The fact remains that we have a
legislation that tends to prevent you from having two terminals
of the same type in the same port but allows, with relative
simplicity, to the same subject, to control many
terminals in the different ports of the peninsula. There is a clear
disproportion between the poor power of the territory and the affirmation
of the wills of the great "liners", especially in the
container segment. Think, in this regard, of the ease
with which programs are sometimes changed, hijacked
investments or planned new infrastructure. These issues - he
concluded Sommariva - deserve further information and precisely on
these, the ports, should talk more to each other."
