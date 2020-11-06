



November 6, 2020

It aims to increase the competitiveness of the port of Trieste

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Eastern Europe and the Customs and Monopolies Agency have signed a memorandum of understanding to increase the competitiveness of the port of Trieste emphasizing the international role of the airport julian, recognizing fundamental the enhancement of the potential of the Free Points and the related benefits customs, which together with the geographical location of the port, europe-wide rail infrastructure and depth of of the seabed, make it a gateway that can compete at the level of International.

The agreement provides for a permanent technical table aimed at increase activities of common interest, such as implementation of the digitization of customs operations, the development of the potential of the so-called smart terminal - customs clearance at sea, the construction of interconnections between the Frankish Points. The agreement takes into account also the planning and implementation of projects aimed at dialogue with logistics platforms such as customs corridors, including between Member States, as well as participation in projects of common interest to support actions related to the the evolution of port, backport, interport areas and and industrial areas.

The President of the AdSP, Zeno D'Agostino, explained that the with the Customs Agency is a 360-degree collaboration "Which," he said, "focuses on strategic issues and more operational: on the one hand, the development and full enhancement of free points, the key to our port system, on the other hand, the introduction of important development projects also abroad with the aim of being increasingly competitive and innovation.'

Recalling that the Customs Agency has received from the government and in particular by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport the task of carrying out a support activity of a specialist technician at MIT in the functions of address and coordination of port system authorities, the Director-General of the Agency, Marcello Minenna, highlighted the that "include Trieste with the conclusion of this protocol within this area of coordination is a step important for that process of digitization, modernization, coordination to make our Port Authorities and our ports the components of a single Italian system to realize the great project of the motorways of the sea.'







