November 6, 2020
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Port System Authority
eastern Adriatic and the Customs Agency
- It aims to increase the competitiveness of the
port of Trieste
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Eastern Europe and the Customs and Monopolies Agency have signed a
memorandum of understanding to increase the competitiveness of the
port of Trieste emphasizing the international role of the airport
julian, recognizing fundamental the enhancement of the
potential of the Free Points and the related benefits
customs, which together with the geographical location of the port,
europe-wide rail infrastructure and depth of
of the seabed, make it a gateway that can compete at the level of
International.
- The agreement provides for a permanent technical table aimed at
increase activities of common interest, such as
implementation of the digitization of customs operations,
the development of the potential of the so-called smart terminal
- customs clearance at sea, the construction of interconnections
between the Frankish Points. The agreement takes into account
also the planning and implementation of projects aimed at
dialogue with logistics platforms such as customs corridors, including between
Member States, as well as participation in projects
of common interest to support actions related to the
the evolution of port, backport, interport areas and
and industrial areas.
- The President of the AdSP, Zeno D'Agostino, explained that the
with the Customs Agency is a 360-degree collaboration
"Which," he said, "focuses on strategic issues and
more operational: on the one hand, the development and full
enhancement of free points, the key to our port system,
on the other hand, the introduction of important development projects also
abroad with the aim of being increasingly competitive and
innovation.'
- Recalling that the Customs Agency has received from the government and
in particular by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
the task of carrying out a support activity of a
specialist technician at MIT in the functions of address and
coordination of port system authorities, the
Director-General of the Agency, Marcello Minenna, highlighted the
that "include Trieste with the conclusion of this protocol
within this area of coordination is a step
important for that process of digitization, modernization,
coordination to make our Port Authorities and
our ports the components of a single Italian system to realize
the great project of the motorways of the sea.'
