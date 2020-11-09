|
|
|
|
November 9, 2020
|
|
- The slow recovery of the OECD economies is weighed down by the
the effect of the new measures to contain the pandemic
-
- Only in the coming weeks will the impact of
of the new restrictions
-
-
affected by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic showed a
deceleration even before the recent tightening of the measures
to contain the health crisis adopted by governments. He did
highlighted the Organization for Cooperation and Development
Economical by making known the reading relating to last month of
composite leading indicators (CLI), the indices defined in the
oecd with the aim of providing a forward-looking indication to
short-term turning points of economic cycles. In addition
the organization specified that although the effects of
recent measures taken by governments have been taken in
taking into account in the definition of the October CLI indices, the
their full impact will only be defined in the definition of the
indices for November.
-
- In particular, the OECD explained that prior to the introduction of
of the recent covid-19 containment measures, the CLI indices
related to October of the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany,
Italy and the euro area continued to show a
growth, but at a slower pace. The index for the
France continued to stabilise, while that of the United Kingdom
contracted for the second consecutive month reflecting
potentially - the OECD noted - greater uncertainty about the
prospect of no agreement being reached with the EU at the end of the
transition period for the United Kingdom's exit from the Union
European. In addition, THEAs of all major OECD economies
continued to be below the trend rate of
gdp growth.
-
- Among the major emerging economies, the CAs of India and Brazil
have continued to increase, but at a slower pace. In
China, on the other hand, the October CLI for the manufacturing sector
continued to increase at a rapid pace, while in Russia there has been a
Stabilized.
|
