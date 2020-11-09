



November 9, 2020

Original news The slow recovery of the OECD economies is weighed down by the the effect of the new measures to contain the pandemic

Only in the coming weeks will the impact of of the new restrictions

affected by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic showed a deceleration even before the recent tightening of the measures to contain the health crisis adopted by governments. He did highlighted the Organization for Cooperation and Development Economical by making known the reading relating to last month of composite leading indicators (CLI), the indices defined in the oecd with the aim of providing a forward-looking indication to short-term turning points of economic cycles. In addition the organization specified that although the effects of recent measures taken by governments have been taken in taking into account in the definition of the October CLI indices, the their full impact will only be defined in the definition of the indices for November.

In particular, the OECD explained that prior to the introduction of of the recent covid-19 containment measures, the CLI indices related to October of the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, Italy and the euro area continued to show a growth, but at a slower pace. The index for the France continued to stabilise, while that of the United Kingdom contracted for the second consecutive month reflecting potentially - the OECD noted - greater uncertainty about the prospect of no agreement being reached with the EU at the end of the transition period for the United Kingdom's exit from the Union European. In addition, THEAs of all major OECD economies continued to be below the trend rate of gdp growth.

Among the major emerging economies, the CAs of India and Brazil have continued to increase, but at a slower pace. In China, on the other hand, the October CLI for the manufacturing sector continued to increase at a rapid pace, while in Russia there has been a Stabilized.









