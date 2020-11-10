



November 10, 2020

Zero revenues as well as passenger numbers hosted by the ships of the fleet

No passengers on board the 28 cruise ships fleet, as well as in the previous quarter. Is this the depressing counting of operational activity norwegian cruise line holdings (NCLH) group during the period July-September of this year, quarter in which the ships operated from its cruise brands Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises were still stationary due to the restrictions on mobility imposed by most governments to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Turnover has also almost zeroed having been only $6.5 million, with a drop in the -99.7% compared to $1.91 billion in the third quarter of 2019 2019. Less marked the decrease in operating expenses that at $190.2 million (-80.8%). EBITDA and EBIT are were both negative signs and equal to -394.0 respectively million and -517.8 million dollars against sign results negative for $678.2 million and $511.7 million in the third quarter quarter of last year. NCLH closed the third quarter of 2020 with a net loss of -677.4 million dollars compared to net profit of 450.6 million in the same period of 2019.

Highlighting that the new industry guidelines cruise trails issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease (CDC) Control and Prevention) are "a step in the right direction direction on the path to a healthier and safer recovery cruises in the USA', the President and Administrator of the NCLH delegate Frank Del Rio expressed confidence in the prospects for the sector's recovery: "even if before us - pointed out -- we have a long way to go for recovery, we are encouraged by persistent demand about future holidays cruises, in particular by those who are already our faithful guests of all three of our brands". NCLH explained that, in fact, there continues to be demand for future cruises, in particular for those planned from second half of next year. The cruise group has specified that if, as expected due to the current uncertainty caused by the global health crisis, the level of bookings for cruises in the first half of 2021 continues to be below the historical trend, the level of for the second half of the year are in line with the trend of Historical. In addition, cruise prices for the whole of 2021 are in line with pre-pandemic levels. NCLH has announced that at 30 last September the group had registered cruise pre-sales with a total value of $1.2 billion.

In the first nine months of 2020, the cruise group total revenues of $1.27 billion, with a decrease of -74.5% over the corresponding period last year, of which 859.3 million generated by the sale of cruises (-75.6%) and 411.0 million from ship sales (-71.8%). EBITDA and operating result were both negative and equal to -$2.41 billion and -$2.94 billion compared to positive sign of $1.47 billion and $978.7 million in january-september 2019. The net loss is amounted to -3.27 billion dollars compared to a net profit of $808.9 million in the first nine months of last year.











