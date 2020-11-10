|
November 10, 2020
- In the third quarter, the net loss of the cruise group
NCLH totaled $677.4 million
-
- Zero revenues as well as passenger numbers
hosted by the ships of the fleet
-
- No passengers on board the 28 cruise ships
fleet, as well as in the previous quarter. Is
this the depressing counting of operational activity
norwegian cruise line holdings (NCLH) group during the period
July-September of this year, quarter in which the ships operated
from its cruise brands Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises
and Regent Seven Seas Cruises were still stationary due to the
restrictions on mobility imposed by most
governments to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
- Turnover has also almost zeroed
having been only $6.5 million, with a drop in the
-99.7% compared to $1.91 billion in the third quarter of 2019
2019. Less marked the decrease in operating expenses that
at $190.2 million (-80.8%). EBITDA and EBIT are
were both negative signs and equal to -394.0 respectively
million and -517.8 million dollars against sign results
negative for $678.2 million and $511.7 million in the third quarter
quarter of last year. NCLH closed the third quarter of
2020 with a net loss of -677.4 million dollars compared to
net profit of 450.6 million in the same period of 2019.
-
- Highlighting that the new industry guidelines
cruise trails issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease (CDC)
Control and Prevention) are "a step in the right direction
direction on the path to a healthier and safer recovery
cruises in the USA', the President and Administrator of the
NCLH delegate Frank Del Rio expressed confidence in the
prospects for the sector's recovery: "even if before us -
pointed out -- we have a long way to go for recovery, we are
encouraged by persistent demand about future holidays
cruises, in particular by those who are already
our faithful guests of all three of our brands".
NCLH explained that, in fact, there continues to be demand for
future cruises, in particular for those planned from
second half of next year. The cruise group has
specified that if, as expected due to the current uncertainty
caused by the global health crisis, the level of
bookings for cruises in the first half of 2021
continues to be below the historical trend, the level of
for the second half of the year are in line with the trend of
Historical. In addition, cruise prices for the whole of 2021 are
in line with pre-pandemic levels. NCLH has announced that at 30
last September the group had registered cruise pre-sales
with a total value of $1.2 billion.
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, the cruise group
total revenues of $1.27 billion, with a
decrease of -74.5% over the corresponding period last year,
of which 859.3 million generated by the sale of cruises (-75.6%)
and 411.0 million from ship sales (-71.8%). EBITDA and
operating result were both negative and equal to
-$2.41 billion and -$2.94 billion compared to
positive sign of $1.47 billion and $978.7 million in
january-september 2019. The net loss is
amounted to -3.27 billion dollars compared to a net profit of
$808.9 million in the first nine months of last year.
