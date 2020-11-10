|
|
|
|
November 10, 2020
|
|
- The Court of Auditors approved the 2019 financial management
of the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro
-
- Agostinelli, the report revealed an overall
positive management
-
- The Audit Section of the Court of Auditors
approved the 2019 Financial Management Report
port authority of Gioia Tauro, from which it emerges that "in the
2019 the main balances are positive with the exception of the
capital share that is decreasing. The financial surplus -
explains the report - decreases by 49%. The economic surplus is
positive for euro five million but also decreasing
compared to the previous year (82%). The administrative surplus
is equal to the value of €120.64 million, up from
year (2.45% on 2018). The constrained share of
this surplus is €91.15 million, €1.29 million is
intended for the end-of-relationship treatment fund, for 10.80
million to the fund for risks and charges and litigation and for € 79.06
millions aimed at the realization of works and works according to the
pot forecasts. Net of the foregoing, it falls within the
management availability of the institution the remaining part equal to
€29.48 million.'
-
- In addition, the report points out that it is 'increasing
equity, which stands at €116 million with a
increase of 5% and the cash amount that at the end of the 2019 financial year
amounted to more than €141 million against €123 million in
2018». Finally, the Court points out the large mass of residues
active ingredients, for which, as expressed in the previous
auditors' opinions, the institution must increase its
verification activities.
-
- The Court of Auditors recalled that the Port Authority
of Gioia Tauro, in the run-up to the establishment of the
Port System of the South Tyrrhenian Seas and Ionian Seas to this day still
non-operational, was established by the Decree of the
President of the Republic of 18 July 1998 and to it, with
subsequent measures, the management of the
ports of Crotone, Corigliano Calabro, Taureana di
Palmi, Reggio Calabria and Villa San Giovanni.
-
- Commenting on the judgment of the Court of Auditors, Andrea
Agostinelli, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port Authority
of Gioia Tauro, a body that has been under police station since 2014, has noted that since
report has emerged a comprehensive positive management,
above all, with regard to the limits of public finance that are
have been respected. Specifically , he pointed out, among other things, that
Agostinelli - the Court of Auditors has highlighted the increase
assessment of state fees during 2019, which have led to the
recorded an increase in the relative revenues, for a
amount of €3.3 million, up from the previous year
Previous.
|
