



November 10, 2020

The Audit Section of the Court of Auditors approved the 2019 Financial Management Report port authority of Gioia Tauro, from which it emerges that "in the 2019 the main balances are positive with the exception of the capital share that is decreasing. The financial surplus - explains the report - decreases by 49%. The economic surplus is positive for euro five million but also decreasing compared to the previous year (82%). The administrative surplus is equal to the value of €120.64 million, up from year (2.45% on 2018). The constrained share of this surplus is €91.15 million, €1.29 million is intended for the end-of-relationship treatment fund, for 10.80 million to the fund for risks and charges and litigation and for € 79.06 millions aimed at the realization of works and works according to the pot forecasts. Net of the foregoing, it falls within the management availability of the institution the remaining part equal to €29.48 million.'

In addition, the report points out that it is 'increasing equity, which stands at €116 million with a increase of 5% and the cash amount that at the end of the 2019 financial year amounted to more than €141 million against €123 million in 2018». Finally, the Court points out the large mass of residues active ingredients, for which, as expressed in the previous auditors' opinions, the institution must increase its verification activities.

The Court of Auditors recalled that the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro, in the run-up to the establishment of the Port System of the South Tyrrhenian Seas and Ionian Seas to this day still non-operational, was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of 18 July 1998 and to it, with subsequent measures, the management of the ports of Crotone, Corigliano Calabro, Taureana di Palmi, Reggio Calabria and Villa San Giovanni.

Commenting on the judgment of the Court of Auditors, Andrea Agostinelli, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro, a body that has been under police station since 2014, has noted that since report has emerged a comprehensive positive management, above all, with regard to the limits of public finance that are have been respected. Specifically , he pointed out, among other things, that Agostinelli - the Court of Auditors has highlighted the increase assessment of state fees during 2019, which have led to the recorded an increase in the relative revenues, for a amount of €3.3 million, up from the previous year Previous.







