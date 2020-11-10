|
|
|
|
November 10, 2020
|
|
- Thursday and Friday at Green Logistics Intermodal
Forum will question the logistics of the future
-
- The "Charter of Padua" will be presented, a
commitment to an increasingly sustainable logistics to be
from an environmental, social and economic point of view
-
- Next Thursday and Friday, on the platform
Padua Fair, green logistics will be held
Intermodal Forum, a virtual meeting entitled "Logistics
post Covid-19: 'Back to the past' or 'resilience'
transformative?'" which is intended to reflect on the future of the
sector and the necessary interventions in the light of the new scenarios,
national and international markets that the coronavirus pandemic is
Drawing. Logistics industry leaders will find themselves
on the digital platform of the Padua Fair to discuss both
investments and policies already under way, as well as
initiatives to be foreseen in the coming months.
-
- There are two main appointments of the first day of work:
the first conference "Infrastructure for Intermodality
of the next decade - Operational projects for the completion of the
italian infrastructure system" will see the
participation of the main protagonists of intermodality
and Italian port; the second, "The Charter of
Padua - together for sustainable logistics" will present
the document that thirteen associations not only of logistics have
defined as a shared platform to initiate common actions
aimed at real environmental, social and
of the national logistics and transport system.
-
- At the conference on the future of intermodality, which will be
concluded by a speech by the Minister for Infrastructure and
Transport, Paola De Micheli, will be the President of the Union
Interporti Riuniti (UIR), Matteo Gasparato, to put on the table the
main issues related to the sector that has great opportunities
growth but also some knots to untie. A second
introductory report will be given by the Vice-President of the
Veneto Region and Councillor for Infrastructure and Transport, Elisa De
berti, who will illustrate the new Veneto Regional Plan of
Transport. .
-
- Anticipating the themes of the forum, Gasparato noted that "the
role that the Network of Italian Interports plays in the objective of
development and modernization of the country is now clear to everyone.
A role - he pointed out - that is played in synergy with the
national port network together with which we are the backbone of the
national logistics system that, I remember, is worth 9% of GDP
includes 108,000 companies that bill about 85 billion and
especially they invest six. That's why -- he pointed out
the president of the UIR -- it is necessary that the parliament
revise the relevant legislation (Law 240
1990) precisely in order to adapt it to the increasingly important
role assumed by the interports in our transport system.
This is in order to achieve greater coherence between EU and national policies
through new and specific bodies and instruments of coordination.
It is also important to organise yourself to draw on future
financing of the 2021-2027 Community programming currently
in question. UIR - gasparato specified - is working
because national funds like those allocated in 2020 and
those planned for the future can be integrated through the
participation of interports in the European calls of the programme
CEF.'
-
- In Thursday's roundtable moderated by Morena
Pivetti, an expert journalist in the field, will discuss the
experiences and proposals of the main Italian interports and ports,
and cargo railway companies. They will participate in the debate beyond
matteo gasparato also in his role as president of Interporto
Quadrante Europa di Verona, Sergio Gelain, President of Interporto
Padova, Claudio Ricci, CEO of Interporto
Campano, Andreas Bodart, president of Interporto Rivalta Scrivia,
Marco Spinedi, President of Interporto Bologna, Riccardo Maria
Monti, President of Interporto Sud Europa, Luigi Legnani,
President of Fercargo, Zeno D'Agostino, President of the
Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, Pino Musolino,
President of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Northern Adriatic, and Paolo Emilio Signorini, President
port system authority of the Western Ligurian Sea.
-
- The second meeting, in the afternoon of the same day, was
dedicated to the presentation of the "Charter of Padua": already
in March, thirteen Italian confederations and associations of the
logistics, production, innovation and consumption had
appointment at Green Logistics Expo to present the "Charter of
padua - Together for sustainable and efficient logistics".
Missed that appointment, they present it today, strong in urgency and
driven to the change that this pandemic has generated in all
sectors of the economy. The "Charter of Padua", born from a
initiative of SOS-LOGistica, Assologistica, Green Logistics Expo and
Interporto Padova, intends to represent a manifesto, signed by a
extended ecosystem of representation, which recognises the importance for
a commitment to increasingly sustainable logistics
from an environmental, social and economic point of view: a
check-point, a take-up of the need to work
together with the definition of a new culture and new
paradigms that take into account the need to
move goods in a more sustainable and efficient way. A
document that wants to contribute actively to the public debate and
institutional framework by including logistics, industry,
among the opportunities for the sustainable development of the
Italian and European industrial policy.
-
- Daniele Testi, President of the Padua Charter, will introduce the Charter of Padua
SOS-LOGistica and President of the Sustainability Commission of
Assologistics, followed by a report by Ivano Russo,
General Manager of Confetra, with a speech dedicated to the
European green new deal and next generation programs seen as
opportunities for logistics. "The Charter of Padua-
explained Daniele Testi - is a position of the sector
that intends to engage by defining a medium-term strategy that
four pillars: training and information, development and
support for innovation and ICT, definition of elements and
common and shared evaluation methods, search for new
resources and new governance. This document is a point of
departure through which those who recognize themselves in these objectives
can share, making them available to the institutions
and public opinion innovative ideas on the topic of logistics
sustainable development also with the aim of making the most of the
opportunities made available by the European Commission."
-
- Representatives from the following round table will take part in the next round table
of the entities that join and promote the initiative: Thomas
Baumgartner, President of Anita, Umberto Ruggerone, Vice-President
of Assologistica, Alessandro Ferrari, Secretary General of
Assiterminal, Guido Nicolini, President of Confetra, Armando
Boriello, President of Giovani di Fedespedi, Monica Borghetti,
Federchimica, Emilio Viafora, President of Federconsumatori,
Giuseppe Rizzi, Secretary General of Fercargo, Massimo Marciani,
Chairman of the Freight Leaders Council, Rossana Ravello, Executive
of SOS-LOGistica, Fulvio Ananasso, President of the States-General
Innovation, Paolo Pandolfo, Green Logistics Intermodal Forum,
and Antonio Cernicchiaro, Deputy Director General of UNRAE.
-
- The two main events are flanked by a calendar of
technical seminars promoted by Green Logistics Expo, proposed and
organized by exhibitors through the Digital Events Platform,
the innovative tool developed by Fiera di Padova.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail