



November 10, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Tomorrow a webinar of the Propeller Club of Trieste on the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy of the sea

Rapporteur: Professor Sergio Bologna

Tomorrow at 6.00 pm in video conference on the platform GoToMeeting will be held a webinar of The International Propeller Club Port of Trieste entitled "The pandemic to be Covid-19: geopolitics and the economy of the sea. What are the changes intervened/foreseeable on world policy, on trade international and local seafarers, logistics and the world of work?".

On the subject, it will inform and express its opinions the sole speaker of the meeting, Professor Sergio Bologna, President of A.I.O.M. (Entrepreneurial Agency for Maritime), expert in maritime and port economics. To the intervention of the speaker will follow a moment of "questions and answers" and interaction with the members and guests of the participating Club to the meeting.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec