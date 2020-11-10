|
November 10, 2020
- Tomorrow a webinar of the Propeller Club of Trieste on the
Covid-19 pandemic and the economy of the sea
- Rapporteur: Professor Sergio Bologna
- Tomorrow at 6.00 pm in video conference on the platform
GoToMeeting will be held a webinar of The International
Propeller Club Port of Trieste entitled "The pandemic to be
Covid-19: geopolitics and the economy of the sea. What are the changes
intervened/foreseeable on world policy, on trade
international and local seafarers, logistics and the world of
work?".
- On the subject, it will inform and express its
opinions the sole speaker of the meeting, Professor Sergio
Bologna, President of A.I.O.M. (Entrepreneurial Agency for
Maritime), expert in maritime and port economics. To the intervention
of the speaker will follow a moment of "questions and answers"
and interaction with the members and guests of the participating Club
to the meeting.