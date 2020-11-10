|
November 10, 2020
- In the third quarter, Global's gross operating margin
Ports Holding fell by -80.7%
-
- Sayin: the short-term outlook for the sector appears
harder than we expected
-
- In the third quarter of this year, the Turkish group Global
Investment Holdings (GIH) reported revenues of 483.4 million
turkish liras (50 million euros), an increase of +8.0%
the same period of 2019, with a contribution in dollars
29.9 million (-19%) from Global Ports alone
Holding Company (GPH), the port division of the group that is active in
mainly in the field of cruises (which in the period
revenues of $19.9 million, -10%) but also in
goods (which totalled revenues of 10.0 million euros)
dollars, -32%). Group EBITDA amounted to 102.4
million Turkish liras (-48.2%), with a contribution in dollars of 3.7
million from the port division (-86%) of which 6.7 million from
commercial segment (-42%) and a negative contribution to
-2.9 million from cruise activities (-118%). In
july-september of this year the Turkish gih group
totalled a gross operating profit of 31.9 million Turkish liras
(-1,1%) closed the quarter with a net loss of -81.1
million Turkish liras compared to a profit of 12.6 million in
third quarter of 2019. The port division alone has achieved
a negative operating result of -6.6 million
dollars, compared to an operating profit of $9.0 million
in the third quarter of 2019, and a gross profit of 3.2 million
dollars (-72%).
-
- In the third quarter of this year, the effects of the pandemic of
Covid-19 have led to the zeroing of cruise traffic
port terminals operated or owned by GPH that follows the
-97.1% already marked in the previous quarter.
With regard to freight traffic, in the period July-September of
2020 the group's port terminals moveded traffic
containerized amounting to about 42,000 teu (-15%) and a volume of other
approximately 288,000 tons (+136%).
-
- Commenting today on the group's achievements in the first
nine months of 2020, the Chairman and CEO of
Global Investment Holdings, Mehmet Kutman, confirmed
the group's intention to become a leading terminal operator
in the cruise segment, a strategy - he recalled -
confirmed by the very recent agreement to sell the port of Antalya
at QTerminals
(
of the 22nd
October 2020).
-
- On the impact of the global health crisis on
gih ports, the group specified that the flexibility of the
intrinsic to Global Ports Holding's business model, including
the widespread use of outsourced service providers, means that
many of the items of expenditure expand and contract in line with
the evolution of cruise traffic or freight traffic,
this should safeguard margins. The group has
also specified that the financial results of the
for the first time also benefited from the contribution of the
port activities acquired in the Caribbean as well as
favourable currency environment in Turkey.
-
- "While 2020, a year that the cruise industry
world and many of us will want to forget, it comes to an end - he
commented the CEO of Global Ports Holding, Emre
Sayin - the global cruise industry continues to be
and the outlook for 2021 for the sector
remain uncertain. Although the cruise activity is
recovery in the Mediterranean and Asia, activity levels
remain very low. While in the northern hemisphere you are
entering the winter season, the effect of the potential
the lifting of significant restrictions on travel in Europe cannot be
be clearly assessed due to the continuous and
even increasing covid-19. In North America and the Caribbean - he
observed Sayin -- the cruise companies and ports have placed
extensive protocols are in place for Covid-19 and the sector is ready
again to start again. However, even if the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention has effectively replaced its
prohibition on navigation with a "Framework for conditional
sailing order for cruise ships", however we do not expect
that in the short term there will be a significant recovery in
cruise activities.'
-
- "The short-term outlook for the sector-
continued Sayin -- appear more difficult than there
we expected at the time of the half-year results of last August.
The first quarter - explained the CEO of GPH -
is normally an important period of activity for
our Caribbean ports and the absence of cruise activities
during this period will have a negative impact
activity for the whole of 2021.'
