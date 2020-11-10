|
November 10, 2020
- Work began in Shanghai on the construction of the first
Chinese cruise ship
-
- Marine Interiors (Fincantieri) supply agreement
for about 2,800 cabins
-
- Today at Shanghai Shipyard in Shanghai Waigaoqiao
Shipbuilding Co. (SWS) of the Chinese group China State Shipbuilding
Corporation (CSSC) was held to start work in the basin and the
coin ceremony of the first cruise ship that the company
shipbuilding is building for CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping
Limited, the joint venture between Carnival Corporation and CSSC
will also take care of operating the unit
(
of the 6th
November 2018).
-
- The new ship, scheduled to be delivered in 2023, will have
the capacity to accommodate about 4,250 passengers in addition to 1,400
crew members. It will be the first cruise ship
made in China for the Chinese market. In the context of the
the joint venture formed by Fincantieri and CSSC Cruise
Technology Development Co. (CCTD) licenses SWS to
technology platform and a range of technical services, including
project management activities, chain management of
supply and sale of fundamental systems and components. Design
will be specially customized according to the tastes of the
specific to Chinese customers.
-
- Meanwhile, as part of china international import export
(CIIE) 2020 that closes today in Shanghai, the Marine company
Interiors, a subsidiary of Fincantieri and active in the
design and construction of public areas, catering areas and
glass windows, signed with SWS the supply contract for about
2,800 cabins intended for the first unit of the
new cruise buildings. The Fincantieri Group has
highlighted that the involvement of Marine Interiors will have
positive effects for the Italian territory, where it is
the company, through the supply of materials and
components that, in line with the principles of the CIIE, will be
subsequently installed in China under the supervision of
Fincantieri China.
-
- "The progress of the production phase in full compliance with the
of the roadmap - commented the CEO of
Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono - is a great signal for
the cruise industry in China and confirms the great commitment put in place
by Fincantieri, CSSC and the Carnival Group at such a time of
as difficult as what we are experiencing. The various teams have been in
able to work remotely for long months, with great capacity
flexibility, and today's stage not only reaffirms the
management leadership of our group, but it demonstrates the
determination of the entire sector in dealing with the crisis."
