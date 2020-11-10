



November 10, 2020

Original news Work began in Shanghai on the construction of the first Chinese cruise ship

Marine Interiors (Fincantieri) supply agreement for about 2,800 cabins

Today at Shanghai Shipyard in Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. (SWS) of the Chinese group China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) was held to start work in the basin and the coin ceremony of the first cruise ship that the company shipbuilding is building for CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited, the joint venture between Carnival Corporation and CSSC will also take care of operating the unit ( of the 6th November 2018).

The new ship, scheduled to be delivered in 2023, will have the capacity to accommodate about 4,250 passengers in addition to 1,400 crew members. It will be the first cruise ship made in China for the Chinese market. In the context of the the joint venture formed by Fincantieri and CSSC Cruise Technology Development Co. (CCTD) licenses SWS to technology platform and a range of technical services, including project management activities, chain management of supply and sale of fundamental systems and components. Design will be specially customized according to the tastes of the specific to Chinese customers.

Meanwhile, as part of china international import export (CIIE) 2020 that closes today in Shanghai, the Marine company Interiors, a subsidiary of Fincantieri and active in the design and construction of public areas, catering areas and glass windows, signed with SWS the supply contract for about 2,800 cabins intended for the first unit of the new cruise buildings. The Fincantieri Group has highlighted that the involvement of Marine Interiors will have positive effects for the Italian territory, where it is the company, through the supply of materials and components that, in line with the principles of the CIIE, will be subsequently installed in China under the supervision of Fincantieri China.

"The progress of the production phase in full compliance with the of the roadmap - commented the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono - is a great signal for the cruise industry in China and confirms the great commitment put in place by Fincantieri, CSSC and the Carnival Group at such a time of as difficult as what we are experiencing. The various teams have been in able to work remotely for long months, with great capacity flexibility, and today's stage not only reaffirms the management leadership of our group, but it demonstrates the determination of the entire sector in dealing with the crisis."







