



November 10, 2020

On Tuesday there will be a conference of Fedespedi on customs and international trade

The event will be held in digital version

Next Tuesday at 15.00 it will take place the annual customs conference organized by the National Federation of international shipping companies (Fedespedi), this year in an all digital version and entitled "Customs and trade International. The crisis, the challenges, the prospects". The event is intended to be a moment of confrontation between experts in the field and institutional partners on the current scenario, this year made it even more more complex by the explosion of the Covid-19 pandemic that added to some major factors of turbulence in the international trade: tariff war, pushes protectionist neo-protectionism and Brexit, which are responsible for a contraction of trade in goods globally.

The President of Fedespedi, Silvia Moretto, and the Vice-President with delegation to Customs and Relations with the Customs Agency, Domenico de Crescenzo, will talk about it together with Marcello Minenna, director of Customs and Monopolies Agency, Dimitri Serafimoff, President of the Customs and Indirect Taxation Institute of CLECAT, Enrico Perticone, President of the National Council of Shippers Customs, and Lucia Tajoli, member of the Scientific Committee of the Digital Export Observatory, Politecnico di Milano. The work will be moderated by Sara Armella, coordinator of the Commission Customs & Trade Facilitation, ICC-Italy.

The conference will also be the final event of the fourth edition of the "Course for Those responsible for customs authorities", recognised by the Customs and Customs monopoli and promoted by Fedespedi in collaboration with the territorial associations: Alsea Milano, Alas, Amsea, ARSI Ravenna, Asco, Asea, ASPT Astra FVG, Association of Shippers of the Port of La Spezia, Associazione Spedizionieri Pugliesi and Spedimar.







