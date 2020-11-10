|
November 10, 2020
|
|
- On Tuesday there will be a conference of Fedespedi on
customs and international trade
-
- The event will be held in digital version
-
- Next Tuesday at 15.00 it will take place
the annual customs conference organized by the National Federation of
international shipping companies (Fedespedi), this year
in an all digital version and entitled "Customs and trade
International. The crisis, the challenges, the prospects". The event
is intended to be a moment of confrontation between experts in the field and
institutional partners on the current scenario, this year made it even more
more complex by the explosion of the Covid-19 pandemic that
added to some major factors of turbulence in the
international trade: tariff war, pushes
protectionist neo-protectionism and Brexit, which are responsible for a contraction of
trade in goods globally.
-
- The President of Fedespedi, Silvia Moretto, and the Vice-President
with delegation to Customs and Relations with the Customs Agency, Domenico
de Crescenzo, will talk about it together with Marcello Minenna, director of
Customs and Monopolies Agency, Dimitri Serafimoff,
President of the Customs and Indirect Taxation Institute of CLECAT,
Enrico Perticone, President of the National Council of Shippers
Customs, and Lucia Tajoli, member of the Scientific Committee
of the Digital Export Observatory, Politecnico di Milano. The work
will be moderated by Sara Armella, coordinator of the Commission
Customs & Trade Facilitation, ICC-Italy.
-
- The conference will also be the final event of the
fourth edition of the "Course for Those responsible for
customs authorities", recognised by the Customs and Customs
monopoli and promoted by Fedespedi in collaboration with the
territorial associations: Alsea Milano, Alas, Amsea, ARSI Ravenna,
Asco, Asea, ASPT Astra FVG, Association of Shippers of the Port of
La Spezia, Associazione Spedizionieri Pugliesi and Spedimar.
