November 11, 2020
- Sharp rise in shipping company revenues
Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai
- In October, the increase was
+27.0%, +24.1% and +31.5%
- Last month, the
growth in the turnover of shipping companies
Taiwanese Evergreen Marine Corporation, Yang Ming Marine Transport
Corporation and Wan Hai Lines in place from July-August last. To
evergreen's revenues amounted to 20.3 billion euros in October
taiwan dollars ($710 million), up +27.0%
on October 2019, those of Yang Ming totalled 14.5
million Taiwan dollars (+24.1%) and Wan Hai's revenues
amounted to 8.0 billion (+31.5%).
- In the first ten months of 2020, Evergreen's revenues were
taiwan's $163.0 billion ($5.7 billion)
us), with an increase of +2.8% over the period January-October of 2019
last year, those of Yang Ming at 119.7 billion (-4.2%) and the
revenues of Wan Hai to 61.9 billion Taiwan dollars (+2.8%).
