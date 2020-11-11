



November 11, 2020

Original news Sharp rise in shipping company revenues Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai

In October, the increase was +27.0%, +24.1% and +31.5%

Last month, the growth in the turnover of shipping companies Taiwanese Evergreen Marine Corporation, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation and Wan Hai Lines in place from July-August last. To evergreen's revenues amounted to 20.3 billion euros in October taiwan dollars ($710 million), up +27.0% on October 2019, those of Yang Ming totalled 14.5 million Taiwan dollars (+24.1%) and Wan Hai's revenues amounted to 8.0 billion (+31.5%).

In the first ten months of 2020, Evergreen's revenues were taiwan's $163.0 billion ($5.7 billion) us), with an increase of +2.8% over the period January-October of 2019 last year, those of Yang Ming at 119.7 billion (-4.2%) and the revenues of Wan Hai to 61.9 billion Taiwan dollars (+2.8%).









