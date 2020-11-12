|
November 12, 2020
- UNCTAD expects trade to continue throughout 2020 due to
will decrease by -4.1%
- A +4.8% rise is expected next year. Asia
has suffered less than other regions from the effects of the crisis
Health
- Despite the negative impact caused by the effects of
covid-19 pandemic, Asia continues to dominate the covid-19
world maritime transport despite the crisis in this region
damage to maritime trade as well.
In fact, according to the latest UNCTAD estimates, in East Asia the
trade by sea went relatively better than
in other regions after the first wave of the pandemic, a trend that
is even more evident in July with the
imports down by -4% and exports by -1%, net of
contrast with the double-digit drop rates of other world regions.
However, UNCTAD reported on the basis of its
included in its report "Review of Maritime
Transport 2020" released today - at the same time there have been
sharp declines in the sub-regions of Western and South Asia,
where imports fell by -23% and exports of the
-29%.
- In particular , noted the United Nations Conference
on Trade and Development - the constraints imposed on
transport and logistics due to measures to address the
health crisis and the shortage of workers have prevented the
timely delivery of components from China and other nations to
factories in Southeast Asia. As a result,
response measures such as direct supply through the
vietnam, the transition from ground to air transport and the
redirection of sea routes that previously included
near Chinese production facilities.
- Unctad's analysis also shows that Asian ports
have seen a moderate decrease in their levels of
maritime connectivity with other global ports guaranteed
from the line naval services and that, if the initial effect on the
Chinese port connectivity was moderated during
the first quarter of 2020, the impact intensified
during the second quarter in line with the growing blockades and
restrictions imposed on global economic activities and the
movement of persons and goods. The report specifies that the trend
in Oceania was similar to the one detected for ports
asian countries, but during the second quarter of this year the impact is
been more pronounced.
- The paper explains that one of the most obvious effects
pandemic on maritime trade caused by the
from the pandemic has been that of port congestion
due to restrictions on the movement of goods in and around
exit from the airports. In addition, to be particularly impressed is the
been the naval mechanical sector, with Asian nations active
in the shipbuilding and recycling of ships that have
had to delay deliveries of new constructions and freeze the
recycling activities.
- With regard to total international trade
by sea, UNCTAD expects that in 2020 they will suffer a contraction
-4.1%, with the crisis triggered by the pandemic that has affected a
sector that had already lost further momentum in 2019,
also due to persistent trade tensions and high
political uncertainty, when the volumes by sea of goods
increased by +0.5% compared to +2.8%
recorded in 2018 (with only containerised traffic ing that had
deceleration from +5.1% in 2018 to +2% in 2019).
- UNCTAD believes that in 2021 maritime trade could
a recovery of +4.8%.
