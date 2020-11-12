



November 12, 2020

A +4.8% rise is expected next year. Asia has suffered less than other regions from the effects of the crisis Health

Despite the negative impact caused by the effects of covid-19 pandemic, Asia continues to dominate the covid-19 world maritime transport despite the crisis in this region damage to maritime trade as well. In fact, according to the latest UNCTAD estimates, in East Asia the trade by sea went relatively better than in other regions after the first wave of the pandemic, a trend that is even more evident in July with the imports down by -4% and exports by -1%, net of contrast with the double-digit drop rates of other world regions. However, UNCTAD reported on the basis of its included in its report "Review of Maritime Transport 2020" released today - at the same time there have been sharp declines in the sub-regions of Western and South Asia, where imports fell by -23% and exports of the -29%.

In particular , noted the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development - the constraints imposed on transport and logistics due to measures to address the health crisis and the shortage of workers have prevented the timely delivery of components from China and other nations to factories in Southeast Asia. As a result, response measures such as direct supply through the vietnam, the transition from ground to air transport and the redirection of sea routes that previously included near Chinese production facilities.

Unctad's analysis also shows that Asian ports have seen a moderate decrease in their levels of maritime connectivity with other global ports guaranteed from the line naval services and that, if the initial effect on the Chinese port connectivity was moderated during the first quarter of 2020, the impact intensified during the second quarter in line with the growing blockades and restrictions imposed on global economic activities and the movement of persons and goods. The report specifies that the trend in Oceania was similar to the one detected for ports asian countries, but during the second quarter of this year the impact is been more pronounced.

The paper explains that one of the most obvious effects pandemic on maritime trade caused by the from the pandemic has been that of port congestion due to restrictions on the movement of goods in and around exit from the airports. In addition, to be particularly impressed is the been the naval mechanical sector, with Asian nations active in the shipbuilding and recycling of ships that have had to delay deliveries of new constructions and freeze the recycling activities.

With regard to total international trade by sea, UNCTAD expects that in 2020 they will suffer a contraction -4.1%, with the crisis triggered by the pandemic that has affected a sector that had already lost further momentum in 2019, also due to persistent trade tensions and high political uncertainty, when the volumes by sea of goods increased by +0.5% compared to +2.8% recorded in 2018 (with only containerised traffic ing that had deceleration from +5.1% in 2018 to +2% in 2019).

UNCTAD believes that in 2021 maritime trade could a recovery of +4.8%.











