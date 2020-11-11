|
9:30 a.m.
|
Introductory greetings:
|
|
Thierry Burkart President Astag (in
connection from Bern)
|
|
Marco Borradori Mayor of Lugano
|
|
Marco Bucci Mayor of Genoa (in
connection from Genoa)
|
|
|
|
Introductory speech
|
|
Fabio Regazzi President of the Swiss Union
arts and crafts and National Councillor
|
|
|
|
Main session:
|
|
TICINO AT THE HEART OF THE EUROPEAN AXIS
NORTH - SOUTH
|
|
Giulio Sapelli University Professor
Milan - Opportunities in the new geo-political scenario
|
|
Remigio Ratti Prof. dr rer.pol.- La
"Città Ticino", a new platform between north and
South
|
|
|
|
NEW LOCATIONS: A BET THAT CAN
TO BE WON
|
|
Silvio Tarchini Chairman Tarchini Group
- Idea, analysis, implementation
|
|
Alessandro Valenti Deputy Managing
Director, Director Sales & Operations Shuttle Net West Europe
by Hupac Intermodal SA
|
|
Vincenzo Romeo CEO Nova Marine Carriers -
Ticino is home to companies
|
|
|
|
ASTAG WHY
|
|
Adriano Alessio Sala President Astag
Ticino
|
|
From support to major works
to eco-friendly innovation
|
|
|
|
ROUND TABLE 1
|
|
Infrastructure, transport and the environment
|
|
Paolo Vismara Vice-President Astag Ticino
|
|
Jon Pult President Alpine Initiative
|
|
Renzo Respini Vice-President
Pro-Gotthard Association
|
|
|
|
ROUND TABLE 2 (in connection with
Genoa)
|
|
North or South. The Italy-Switzerland Agreement
and mediterranean ports
|
|
Gian Enzo Duci President Federagenti
|
|
Paolo Emilio Signorini President AdSP
of the Western Ligurian Sea
|
|
Stefano Messina President of ASSARMATORI
|
|
Gilberto Danesi PSA terminal Prà
|
|
|
|
Conclusions
|
|
Norman Gobbi President Council of
Was
|
|
Giovanni Toti President of the Liguria Region
(connecting from Genoa*)
|
|
Moderano: Simone Gallotti (The 19th century)
- Genoa); Alessandro Chiara (RSI - Lugano)