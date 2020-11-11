



November 11, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news On November 25th the third edition of the conference will be held "A Sea of Switzerland"

The event analyzes both opportunities and critical issues logistics in the relationship between Italy and Switzerland

On 25 November, two parallel locations will be held streaming, the third edition of "A Sea of Switzerland", a conference that every year analyses both the opportunities that the logistical problems in the relationship between Italy and Switzerland, with particular attention to the theme of enlargement to the north of the sphere of influence of Ligurian ports and therefore of a rewriting of competition on the North-South European axis.

The conference, also this year organized by ASTAG (Association of swiss road transport), will take place in the Lac hall Lugano and Genoa in the Junta Room of the Liguria Region. In the main Ticino and Ticino institutional authorities including the new President of the Swiss Union national councillor, Fabio Regazzi and the President of the Council of State, Norman Gobbi, will meet with entrepreneurs and experts in logistics flows, in the key to a recovered centrality of Ticino which, thanks to the completion of Alptransit (with the Ash Tunnel) prepares to assume the role of gateway to northern Europe and to the time attraction of important investors from both the north and the South.

In Genoa, on the other hand, the President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci (in close connection with his Luganese counterpart, Marco Borradori), and the President of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Emilio Signorini, will illustrate the action plan to strengthen the relations with Switzerland and to strengthen the infrastructure structure of ports of Genoa and Savona. Giulio will also speak from Milan Sapelli, president of BlueMonitorLab on the new geo-political framework and the changes taking place in world trade.



Program

Ticino: the great opportunity

9:30 a.m. Introductory greetings:

Thierry Burkart President Astag (in connection from Bern)

Marco Borradori Mayor of Lugano

Marco Bucci Mayor of Genoa (in connection from Genoa)





Introductory speech

Fabio Regazzi President of the Swiss Union arts and crafts and National Councillor





Main session:

TICINO AT THE HEART OF THE EUROPEAN AXIS NORTH - SOUTH

Giulio Sapelli University Professor Milan - Opportunities in the new geo-political scenario

Remigio Ratti Prof. dr rer.pol.- La "Città Ticino", a new platform between north and South





NEW LOCATIONS: A BET THAT CAN TO BE WON

Silvio Tarchini Chairman Tarchini Group - Idea, analysis, implementation

Alessandro Valenti Deputy Managing Director, Director Sales & Operations Shuttle Net West Europe by Hupac Intermodal SA

Vincenzo Romeo CEO Nova Marine Carriers - Ticino is home to companies





ASTAG WHY

Adriano Alessio Sala President Astag Ticino

From support to major works to eco-friendly innovation





ROUND TABLE 1

Infrastructure, transport and the environment

Paolo Vismara Vice-President Astag Ticino

Jon Pult President Alpine Initiative

Renzo Respini Vice-President Pro-Gotthard Association





ROUND TABLE 2 (in connection with Genoa)

North or South. The Italy-Switzerland Agreement and mediterranean ports

Gian Enzo Duci President Federagenti

Paolo Emilio Signorini President AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea

Stefano Messina President of ASSARMATORI

Gilberto Danesi PSA terminal Prà





Conclusions

Norman Gobbi President Council of Was

Giovanni Toti President of the Liguria Region (connecting from Genoa*)

Moderano: Simone Gallotti (The 19th century) - Genoa); Alessandro Chiara (RSI - Lugano)







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail