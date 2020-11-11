



November 11, 2020

Platten: we urge the IMO to support the proposal to establish a special five billion dollar fund

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has published a study focused on the challenges posed by decarbonisation to the shipping industry in which the shipowners' association reiterates the need for governments to support the proposal put forward by the recently by the global maritime industry to create a global maritime five billion dollars to support the activities of the research aimed at reducing emissions from maritime transport and to reduce the risk that three trillion dollars of investments are intended and misused, making it impossible to decarbonize the industry ( of the 18th December 2019).

The ICS's new report, entitled "Catalysing the Fourth Propulsion Revolution", examines several options for facilitate the decarbonisation of maritime transport and achieve greenhouse gas reduction (GHG) targets established by the IMO, through the use of ammonia, hydrogen, batteries and the development of related technologies to power the the world fleet. The document, however, stresses that zero-carbon fuels are currently not available in the quantities necessary to reach the decarbonisation. Although a number of potential technological pathways - highlights ICS - no single zero-emission technology or fuel are ready to be used on a large scale. In fact - it should be pointed out - almost everyone is in their early stages and needs a further considerable development. Therefore, without innovation and a massive increase in research and development, there is the significant risk of blocking activities and this will have a impact on nation states, the financial community and on the maritime industry.

In this regard, the ICS points out that shipping which carries about 90% of the commercial volumes is an integral part of the global economy and recalls the that currently ships use four million barrels of oil per day, equal to 4% of global oil production or equivalent to one-third of Arabia's daily production Arabia.

The report examines in detail three fuels Alternative. The first is ammonium "green", one of the most promising low-emission fuels more. The International Energy Agency (IAE) expects its use to shipping will reach 130 million tons by 2070, twice that used in 2019 throughout the world for the production of fertilizers. However, such fuel has lower energy density than oil, which means that ships will consume up to five times more fuel in terms of volume. Ammonia production should be increase by 440 million tons -- more than tripling current production -- and that would require 750 gigawatts of renewable energy. This means that, on its own, shipping world would consume 60% of renewable energy production 2,537 gigawatts.

The second alternative fuel under consideration is hydrogen. The document notes that if such fuel does not emit carbon, however, its current production involves the emission of carbon a large amount of greenhouse gases, in conflict with his green credentials. It should be pointed out that, however, research to prevent this problem. In addition, similarly ammonia, even for hydrogen the energy density is a new bunkering system would also be needed. It is also observed that the use of hydrogen could reach 12 million tonnes in 2070, equal to 16% of global demand for maritime bunkers of 2019 and 16% of the current global use hydrogen.

The third alternative examined is that of fuel cells (fuel cells) and batteries. It should be noted that the challenge represented by the use of batteries is just as challenging as, for example, a typical carrier ship would require the power of 10,000 Tesla S85 batteries per day, that's 70,000 batteries to navigate for a week. Wind power could complement electric ships, even if the current view is that such ships can be used only for short-distance travel. This - it is specified - is an aspect that an increase in research and development could Improve.

Commenting on the contents of the research, the Secretary-General of the ICS, Guy Platten, pointed out that "if you want to to achieve the current co2 reduction targets of ships is a qualitative leap in technology is needed for the decarbonization similar to the transition from sailing to steam more from a century ago. However, he pointed out, we do not have the luxury of the same availability of time to transform us. This report - he added - sheds light on the potential solutions that will have to be adopted if we want to drive away the shipbuilding industry from fossil fuels. But the reality is that the companies need a centralized fund that can catalyze an intense injection of investment in research and development to strengthen projects. Without it we will not reach the goal of zero-emission shipping.'

"The proposed Research and Development Fund- platten reiterated - will lead to the introduction in the sector zero-emission ships from 2030. So we urge the IMO to support the proposal, which will benefit very wide for navigation and more generally for the the global transport sector. The scale of the financial challenge - concluded the Secretary-General of the Association - it is as big as the technical challenge. We need certainties and initiatives to prevent us, as we set the course for a future zero carbon emissions, we're heading for what it is a financial 'iceberg'.







