|
|
|
|
November 11, 2020
|
|
- The ICS reiterates the need for significant investment
in research and development to achieve the goal of shipping to
zero emissions
-
- Platten: we urge the IMO to support the proposal to establish
a special five billion dollar fund
-
- The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has published a
study focused on the challenges posed by decarbonisation
to the shipping industry in which the shipowners' association
reiterates the need for governments to support the proposal put forward by the
recently by the global maritime industry to create a global maritime
five billion dollars to support the activities of the
research aimed at reducing emissions from maritime transport and
to reduce the risk that three trillion dollars of
investments are intended and misused,
making it impossible to decarbonize the industry
(
of the 18th
December 2019).
-
- The ICS's new report, entitled "Catalysing the
Fourth Propulsion Revolution", examines several options for
facilitate the decarbonisation of maritime transport and
achieve greenhouse gas reduction (GHG) targets
established by the IMO, through the use of ammonia, hydrogen,
batteries and the development of related technologies to power the
the world fleet. The document, however, stresses that
zero-carbon fuels are currently not
available in the quantities necessary to reach the
decarbonisation. Although a number of
potential technological pathways - highlights ICS - no single
zero-emission technology or fuel are ready to be
used on a large scale. In fact - it should be pointed out - almost
everyone is in their early stages and needs a further
considerable development. Therefore, without innovation and a massive
increase in research and development, there is the significant
risk of blocking activities and this will have a
impact on nation states, the financial community and
on the maritime industry.
-
- In this regard, the ICS points out that shipping
which carries about 90% of the commercial volumes
is an integral part of the global economy and recalls the
that currently ships use four million barrels of
oil per day, equal to 4% of global oil production
or equivalent to one-third of Arabia's daily production
Arabia.
-
- The report examines in detail three fuels
Alternative. The first is ammonium "green", one
of the most promising low-emission fuels more.
The International Energy Agency (IAE) expects its use to
shipping will reach 130 million tons by
2070, twice that used in 2019 throughout the
world for the production of fertilizers. However, such fuel
has lower energy density than oil, which
means that ships will consume up to five times more
fuel in terms of volume. Ammonia production should be
increase by 440 million tons -- more than tripling
current production -- and that would require 750 gigawatts of
renewable energy. This means that, on its own, shipping
world would consume 60% of renewable energy production
2,537 gigawatts.
-
- The second alternative fuel under consideration is
hydrogen. The document notes that if such fuel does not emit
carbon, however, its current production involves the emission of carbon
a large amount of greenhouse gases, in conflict with
his green credentials. It should be pointed out that, however,
research to prevent this problem. In addition, similarly
ammonia, even for hydrogen the energy density is
a new bunkering system would also be needed.
It is also observed that the use of hydrogen could reach 12
million tonnes in 2070, equal to 16% of global demand for
maritime bunkers of 2019 and 16% of the current global use
hydrogen.
-
- The third alternative examined is that of fuel cells
(fuel cells) and batteries. It should be noted that the challenge
represented by the use of batteries is just as
challenging as, for example, a typical carrier ship
would require the power of 10,000 Tesla S85 batteries per day,
that's 70,000 batteries to navigate for a week.
Wind power could complement electric ships, even if
the current view is that such ships can be used
only for short-distance travel. This - it is specified - is
an aspect that an increase in research and development could
Improve.
-
- Commenting on the contents of the research, the Secretary-General
of the ICS, Guy Platten, pointed out that "if you want to
to achieve the current co2 reduction targets of ships is
a qualitative leap in technology is needed for the
decarbonization similar to the transition from sailing to steam more
from a century ago. However, he pointed out, we do not have the luxury
of the same availability of time to transform us. This
report - he added - sheds light on the potential solutions that
will have to be adopted if we want to drive away the shipbuilding industry
from fossil fuels. But the reality is that the
companies need a centralized fund that can
catalyze an intense injection of investment in research and
development to strengthen projects. Without it we will not reach
the goal of zero-emission shipping.'
-
- "The proposed Research and Development Fund-
platten reiterated - will lead to the introduction in the sector
zero-emission ships from 2030. So
we urge the IMO to support the proposal, which will benefit
very wide for navigation and more generally for the
the global transport sector. The scale of the financial challenge -
concluded the Secretary-General of the Association - it is
as big as the technical challenge. We need certainties and
initiatives to prevent us, as we set the course for a future
zero carbon emissions, we're heading for what it is
a financial 'iceberg'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail