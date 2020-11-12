



November 12, 2020

Original news Container traffic in terminals in the third quarter hhla's ports fell by -11.2%

This activity generated revenues of 323.2 million euros (-5.7%)

In the third quarter of this year, the group's revenues German terminalist Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) are decreased by -5.6% to €331.5 million compared to €351.0 million in the period July-September 2019. EBITDA amounted to 91.4 million euros (-10.6%), operating profit at €51.7 million (-15.4%) and the profit after the 31.1 million euros (-19.5%). The only activities revenues of 323.2 million euros (-5.7%), EBITDA of 85.5 million euros (-11.3%), an EBIT of 47.4 million euros (-16.9%) and a profit after tax of 28.6 million euros (-21,0%).

In the third quarter of 2020, container traffic moved by HHLA's port terminals was 1.74 million teu, with a decrease of -11.2% over the same period of last year, while intermodal traffic moveded by the company totalled 411,000 teu (+2.2%).

In the first nine months of this year containerized traffic in the group's port terminals amounted to 5.09 million of teu, with a decrease of -11.2% over the corresponding period 2019. Intermodal traffic amounted to 1.13 million (-4.6%). In the first nine months of 2020, the group's revenues amounted to 959.9 million euros (-8.1%), of which 937.4 million euros produced by port activities (-8.1%). The latter have generated an EBITDA of 215.9 million (-22.1%), an operating profit of 96.6 million (-40.7%) and a profit after tax of 51.3 million (-50.8%).









