|
|
|
|
November 12, 2020
|
|
- Container traffic in terminals in the third quarter
hhla's ports fell by -11.2%
-
- This activity generated revenues of 323.2
million euros (-5.7%)
-
- In the third quarter of this year, the group's revenues
German terminalist Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) are
decreased by -5.6% to €331.5 million compared to
€351.0 million in the period July-September 2019.
EBITDA amounted to 91.4 million euros (-10.6%),
operating profit at €51.7 million (-15.4%) and the profit after the
31.1 million euros (-19.5%). The only activities
revenues of 323.2 million euros (-5.7%),
EBITDA of 85.5 million euros (-11.3%), an EBIT of 47.4 million euros
(-16.9%) and a profit after tax of 28.6 million euros
(-21,0%).
-
- In the third quarter of 2020, container traffic
moved by HHLA's port terminals was 1.74
million teu, with a decrease of -11.2% over the same period of
last year, while intermodal traffic moveded by the company
totalled 411,000 teu (+2.2%).
-
- In the first nine months of this year containerized traffic
in the group's port terminals amounted to 5.09 million
of teu, with a decrease of -11.2% over the corresponding period
2019. Intermodal traffic amounted to 1.13 million
(-4.6%). In the first nine months of 2020, the group's revenues
amounted to 959.9 million euros (-8.1%), of which 937.4 million euros
produced by port activities (-8.1%). The latter have
generated an EBITDA of 215.9 million (-22.1%), an operating profit of
96.6 million (-40.7%) and a profit after tax of 51.3 million
(-50.8%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail