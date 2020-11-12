|
|
|
|
November 12, 2020
|
|
- Net improvement in quarterly financial results
by Taiwanese Evergreen and Yang Ming
-
- Both shipping companies closed the period
July-September with a profit
-
- Increased cost growth combined with an equally
significant decrease in operating costs has allowed the
Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen to store the third
quarter of this year with financial performance decidedly
positive characteristics. The period ended with revenues of 55.0
billion Taiwan dollars (1.9 billion US dollars), with a
+10.4% in the third quarter of 2019. Operating costs
amounted to 41.6 billion (-9.6%). Operating profit is
taiwan's $11.1 billion (+714.0%) and the profit
net of almost $9.5 billion compared to $87 million
Taiwan in the period July-September last year.
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, as well as in the
corresponding period of the previous year, Evergreen's revenues
amounted to 142.4 billion Taiwan dollars. The value
costs fell by -10.1% to 118.4 billion.
Operating profit was 16.8 billion (+344.6%) And
taiwan's net profit of $12.6 billion (+12,043.6%).
-
- Similar financial performance of compatriot Yang Ming
which ended the third quarter of this year with revenues slightly
increase of +2.8% to 38.8 billion Taiwan dollars and with a
net profit of more than 2.7 billion compared to a net loss of
almost -1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019. In the first nine
months of 2020 the revenues of the shipping company
yang ming amounted to 105.2 billion (-7.1%)
and net profit was over $1.8 billion
taiwan compared to a net loss of less than -3.1 billion in
january-september last year.
-
- In the third quarter of this year, Yang's container containers
Ming transported containerised cargoes equal to a total of
1.28 million teu (-11.0%). In the first nine months of 2020, the volumes
transported amounted to 3.66 million teu (-10.1%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail