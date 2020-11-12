



November 12, 2020

Original news Net improvement in quarterly financial results by Taiwanese Evergreen and Yang Ming

Both shipping companies closed the period July-September with a profit

Increased cost growth combined with an equally significant decrease in operating costs has allowed the Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen to store the third quarter of this year with financial performance decidedly positive characteristics. The period ended with revenues of 55.0 billion Taiwan dollars (1.9 billion US dollars), with a +10.4% in the third quarter of 2019. Operating costs amounted to 41.6 billion (-9.6%). Operating profit is taiwan's $11.1 billion (+714.0%) and the profit net of almost $9.5 billion compared to $87 million Taiwan in the period July-September last year.

In the first nine months of 2020, as well as in the corresponding period of the previous year, Evergreen's revenues amounted to 142.4 billion Taiwan dollars. The value costs fell by -10.1% to 118.4 billion. Operating profit was 16.8 billion (+344.6%) And taiwan's net profit of $12.6 billion (+12,043.6%).

Similar financial performance of compatriot Yang Ming which ended the third quarter of this year with revenues slightly increase of +2.8% to 38.8 billion Taiwan dollars and with a net profit of more than 2.7 billion compared to a net loss of almost -1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019. In the first nine months of 2020 the revenues of the shipping company yang ming amounted to 105.2 billion (-7.1%) and net profit was over $1.8 billion taiwan compared to a net loss of less than -3.1 billion in january-september last year.

In the third quarter of this year, Yang's container containers Ming transported containerised cargoes equal to a total of 1.28 million teu (-11.0%). In the first nine months of 2020, the volumes transported amounted to 3.66 million teu (-10.1%).







