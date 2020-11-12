|
November 12, 2020
- In the summer quarter, freight traffic in ports
albanians fell by -10.5%
- In the first nine months of 2020 the decrease was -9.4%
- In the third quarter of this year, Albanian ports
1.06 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease in the number of
-10.5% over the period July-September 2019. More
increased the decline in passenger traffic that has been of
143mla unit (-83.4%).
- In the first nine months of 2020, freight traffic
amounted to 3.09 million tonnes, with a decrease of -9.4%
at the same time last year. Passenger traffic is
295,000 people (-78.0%).