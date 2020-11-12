|
|
|
|
November 12, 2020
|
|
- Venice Port Community urges appointment of new
President of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic
-
- He expressed the hope that the person in charge would be an expression of the
Territory
-
- Venezia Port Community, the body that involves associations,
companies and bodies interested in promoting portability
venice, urges the rapid appointment of the new President
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
northern and hopes that those who will be called to lead
of the body that manages the ports of Venice and Chioggia is an expression of the
of the territory.
-
- "We need - explained Alessandro Santi,
coordinator of the Venezia Port Community - of an
Port System in full power and efficient and therefore it is
it is essential that the appointment of the
new president and that the appointment is an expression of the territory with
specific knowledge and professionalism on porting
and the city of Venice; so that we can coordinate from
immediately the many urgent choices, including the definition of
concessions for terminals, the true entrepreneurial lifeblood of the
port, and the question of port work.'
-
- Referring to the quantity of goods moved from the port
venice in the first nine months of this year
(
of the 23rd
October 2020), Santi stressed that it is "a
decrease in trade contained in 11%, placing itself in the position of
italian ports as the most resilient, confirming the
strategic role and potentially a leader thanks to the
production territory behind and the uniqueness of the city
historical life itself. But now, he noted, the grip should not be loosened."
-
- Regarding cruise traffic, the Venezia Port Community has
remembered that for this sector a
path since the last Comitatone, and has been
confirmed also by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport
on the occasion of the recent visit to Venice, a path that must
ensure continuity for a fundamental traffic of the city
achieving environmental sustainability goals in a
future period of slow and responsible restart.
-
- "We must provide certainties to the
shipowners and the many customers of our port: too many uncertainties
and indecision about the future didn't help but now the course is
towards a future of efficiency and innovation. ours
port can become the concrete realization of a system
virtuous investment, perhaps using in part the recovery
fund, aimed at safeguarding the economy and environment of the lagoon
Venice and Chioggia, a world heritage site but above all
for thousands of workers in the port, fishing and
tourism'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail