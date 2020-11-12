



November 12, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Venice Port Community urges appointment of new President of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic

He expressed the hope that the person in charge would be an expression of the Territory

Venezia Port Community, the body that involves associations, companies and bodies interested in promoting portability venice, urges the rapid appointment of the new President of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea northern and hopes that those who will be called to lead of the body that manages the ports of Venice and Chioggia is an expression of the of the territory.

"We need - explained Alessandro Santi, coordinator of the Venezia Port Community - of an Port System in full power and efficient and therefore it is it is essential that the appointment of the new president and that the appointment is an expression of the territory with specific knowledge and professionalism on porting and the city of Venice; so that we can coordinate from immediately the many urgent choices, including the definition of concessions for terminals, the true entrepreneurial lifeblood of the port, and the question of port work.'

Referring to the quantity of goods moved from the port venice in the first nine months of this year ( of the 23rd October 2020), Santi stressed that it is "a decrease in trade contained in 11%, placing itself in the position of italian ports as the most resilient, confirming the strategic role and potentially a leader thanks to the production territory behind and the uniqueness of the city historical life itself. But now, he noted, the grip should not be loosened."

Regarding cruise traffic, the Venezia Port Community has remembered that for this sector a path since the last Comitatone, and has been confirmed also by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport on the occasion of the recent visit to Venice, a path that must ensure continuity for a fundamental traffic of the city achieving environmental sustainability goals in a future period of slow and responsible restart.

"We must provide certainties to the shipowners and the many customers of our port: too many uncertainties and indecision about the future didn't help but now the course is towards a future of efficiency and innovation. ours port can become the concrete realization of a system virtuous investment, perhaps using in part the recovery fund, aimed at safeguarding the economy and environment of the lagoon Venice and Chioggia, a world heritage site but above all for thousands of workers in the port, fishing and tourism'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail